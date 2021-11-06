Unannounced Halloween visits by law enforcement to Arkansas sex offenders find 113 violations

Unannounced law enforcement visits last weekend to high-risk Arkansas sex offenders, who are prohibited from participating in trick-or-treating, turned up a small percentage of violations, with most registered offenders complying, according to the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

Corrections officers visited 1,224 homes over two days, resulting in 113 violations, including Halloween decoration violations, failure to display a sign warning children not to trick-or-treat at these homes and other violations, according to a news release.

One offender was charged with a violation of Act 463, which bans level three and level four sex offenders from giving candy or other items to minors at Halloween events or wearing masks or costumes at Halloween events with minors, said Cindy Murphy, communications director for the Department of Corrections.

Level three offenders are considered high risk, with level four offenders classified as sexually violent predators, according to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.

Other offenders were charged with felonies related to failure to register as sex offenders or being a felon in possession of a firearm, Murphy said.

Investigations also were opened because an offender was violating a special condition, such as being in a residence with children, which could lead to the children's guardians being charged with failure to protect them, Murphy said.

Violation of Act 463 is a Class D felony, punishable by up to six years in prison and a fine up to $10,000.

"The goal is always to bring the offender into compliance, and to continue community supervision," Murphy said. "When public safety is at risk, however, we take appropriate enforcement action, including incarceration and revocation of supervision in cases of serious violations."

Last year, officers made 640 home visits and found 59 offenders in violation, Murphy said.

Before the covid-19 pandemic made it impractical, the Sex Offender Services division organized mandatory lock-in events at probation and parole offices statewide for high-risk offenders during peak trick-or-treating periods, Murphy said. Activities like movies and board games were available.