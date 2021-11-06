U.S. slowly gains ground over virus

The United States is steadily chipping away at vaccine hesitancy and driving down covid-19 cases and hospitalizations to the point that schools, governments and corporations are lifting mask restrictions again.

Nearly 200 million Americans are fully vaccinated, and the nation's over-65 population, which bore the brunt of the pandemic when it started nearly two years ago, is embracing vaccines.

Nearly 98% of the over-65 population has received at least one shot, and more than 25% of them have gotten boosters, just weeks after booster shots were authorized. The improving metrics also could get a boost from President Joe Biden's workplace mandate unveiled Thursday and the launch of shots in elementary-age students.

Senior citizens also are playing a role in getting other family members vaccinated.

Erin Lipsker plans to get her 8-year-old daughter and 5-year-old son vaccinated as soon as possible so they can see her parents and her grandmother. Added motivation is that Lipsker was treated for cancer two years ago, and her 8-year-old daughter, Kennedy, has asthma.

"The more children and adults are vaccinated, the quicker we will be able to resume a new normal. I want that for my kids. I want that for our planet," said Lipsker of Spokane, Wash. "I think I will feel much safer around our family. I have a 98-year-old grandmother that my kids adore. I will feel safer having my kids around her, and my parents."

Winter is coming, however, and diseases like covid-19 often spread easier with people indoors and closer together. The worst surge in the nation happened last winter, before vaccines were widely available.

While cases are declining globally, the World Health Organization said this week that new cases jumped by 6% in Europe, compared with an 18% increase the previous week. The U.S. plans to open its borders to international travelers Monday.

The trends in the U.S. have health officials feeling better for the first time in months though they're also wary of a new variant popping up or the rate of newly vaccinated people declining. They have been down this road before and have concluded that covid-19 is going to be an issue for years to come.

"It is going to be endemic. It is going to exist in our population for a long period of time," said Deborah Fuller, a professor of microbiology at the University of Washington. "You saw what looked like an inflection point coming and, boom, here came the delta variant."

There are still plenty of encouraging signs in the nation, including that Pfizer announced Friday that its experimental pill for covid-19 cut rates of hospitalization and death by nearly 90% among patients with mild to moderate infections, and it will soon ask the Food and Drug Administration to authorize its pill.

The number of Americans in the hospital is averaging around 42,000, the lowest total since the beginning of August, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The hospitalization dip matches a dip in overall cases.

But deaths, which lag behind increasing case counts because it can take weeks for the disease to kill, continue mounting. The U.S. is averaging 1,100 coronavirus deaths per day, down from more than 1,600 two weeks ago.

More than 753,000 people have died in the U.S. in less than two years, about the population of Denver. The latest 50,000 deaths happened in the past month.

With hospital beds emptying, case counts declining and an increase in vaccinated people, however, it has been a slow route to a new normal.

Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards of Louisiana last week ended a face covering requirement almost everywhere but in schools, saying he was "optimistic, relieved that the worst of the fourth surge is very clearly behind us now."

Memphis also ended its mask requirement, as did a number of schools around Atlanta. Amazon ended a mask mandate for most vaccinated workers in places where local or state rules don't require them. Hawaii's governor ended capacity limits on businesses such as restaurants, bars and gyms, though owners must continue to enforce social distancing rules.

Color-coded virus maps that were a sea of red in September have started to turn yellow and blue in recent weeks, indicating a much-slower spread of disease. The CDC says about 350 counties are now experiencing moderate or low transmission, including many in the Deep South.

Nearly 60% of the U.S. population -- more than 193 million people -- are fully vaccinated. More than 21 million have received a booster dose, and those numbers are rising each day. The average number of Americans getting booster shots has reached nearly 800,000 per day. That compares with about 265,000 people per day getting their first shots.

It's still too early to know how many children younger than 12 have gotten shots in the three days they have been available.

Lagging behind are Southern and more rural states, and that rural divide extends to states with higher vaccination rates like Maine, where more than 70% of the population is vaccinated. Many of the rural states are starting to experience cold weather that is driving people indoors and creating ripe conditions for more virus spread.

ALABAMA LAWS

In Alabama, Gov. Kay Ivey on Friday signed employment protections for workers who claim religious or health reasons for not getting vaccinated.

The Republican governor signed the legislation a day after it was approved by the Legislature as GOP-led states turn to lawsuits and legislation to fight the federal vaccine requirements they call infringements on personal liberties. Ivey also signed a bill requiring parental consent for minors to get vaccinated.

The first law says state employers can't fire workers for being unvaccinated if they submit new standardized state forms to claim religious or medical exemptions.

"From the moment the White House rolled out their scare tactic plans to try to force this vaccine on Americans, I called it for what it is: an un-American, outrageous overreach. Alabamians -- including those like myself who are pro-vaccine -- are adamantly against this weaponization of the federal government, which is why we simply must fight this any way we know how," Ivey said in a statement.

Biden in September announced that contractors who do business with the federal government must have workforces vaccinated -- with no option to test out. The Alabama law will also affect companies, such as medical providers, who wanted to independently place vaccination requirements on workers.

The bill drew opposition from the Business Council of Alabama, which said it would put federal contractors in a no-win situation. Democrats said Republicans were putting jobs and public health in jeopardy for the sake of scoring political points.

"After supporting a bill like that, I don't think they can say they are pro-business or pro-growth. Hopefully, the business community will remember that House Democrats support their interests," said Minority Leader Anthony Daniels of Huntsville.

TENNESSEE ORDER

In Tennessee, Gov. Bill Lee on Friday again extended an executive order that allows parents to opt students out of school mask requirements that federal judges have blocked from applying in three counties.

The Republican's decision maintains the status quo on the opt-out order for two weeks while he considers whether to sign a broad bill that would limit mask policies in schools even further. He first issued the mask opt-out order in mid-August and extended it in late September.

Lee also extended the pandemic state of emergency until Nov. 19, while members of his administration "continue analyzing impacts of recent legislation & how it affects certain provisions," he said on Twitter.

During last week's three-day special session, Republican lawmakers passed a proposal that would largely prohibit government entities -- including public schools -- from implementing mask mandates. They would be allowed to require masks only if they lived in a county with a rolling average 14-day infection rate of at least 1,000 per 100,000 residents while the state is under a state of emergency. Currently there are no counties that meet that threshold.

Even then, mask mandates would continue to be limited. A school's principal would have to make a request to the school board, and the mandate would apply only to that particular school for up to 14 days. Religious and medical exemptions would be required.

Under the bill, schools are also among the entities eligible to apply for exemptions to the proposed vaccine and mask mandate bans if they reach out to the state comptroller's office and show they would lose federal funding by complying with the state law.

Schools that institute a mask mandate would have to provide N95-equivalent masks for students and staffs, though the bill bars schools from using state money for any mask requirement.

FLORIDA DISMISSAL

In Florida, the ban on mask mandates in schools will remain in effect after a judge Friday dismissed a challenge from several districts.

Administrative Judge Brian Newman rejected the case from school officials in Miami-Dade and five other counties, finding that the administration of Gov. Ron DeSantis was within its authority.

The ruling comes as part of a quarrel between the districts and the state that has resulted in docked school board salaries, the withholding of district funding and the ire of the U.S. Department of Education. Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, has been a leading voice in resistance to mask and vaccine mandates.

The school districts filed a notice to appeal Friday's ruling.

PFIZER PILL

Meanwhile, Pfizer on Friday announced that its experimental pill, when taken shortly after covid-19 symptoms develop, dramatically reduced the risk of hospitalization and death.

A pill developed by Merck and its partner, Ridgeback Therapeutics, is already under review by federal regulators.

If the pills are deemed safe and effective by the FDA in the coming weeks, they are expected to become available right away, although supply of the Pfizer drug could be limited initially. The companies have already begun manufacturing, with plans to ramp up production next year.

Vaccines will remain the primary protection, but easy-to-take medicines that blunt infections could be a powerful addition to the medical tool kit to manage the pandemic -- similar to how people get flu shots but may be prescribed Tamiflu if they do fall ill.

Such virus treatments must be given within days of symptoms emerging and will depend on the symptoms being identified and patients getting tested quickly.

The Pfizer drug, Paxlovid, reduced the risk of hospitalization or death by 89% when given within three days of the first symptoms. The Merck-Ridgeback drug, molnupiravir, cut the risk in half when given within five days.

"We're accelerating our path out of this pandemic," Biden said.

Some public health experts believe that in the long run, multiple antivirals will be necessary to create cocktails and combination therapies that ensure that a constantly evolving virus doesn't find a way to elude the treatment.

The government is procuring 1.7 million treatment courses from Pfizer, with an option to purchase 3.3 million more, according to a senior Biden administration official who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the purchase.

The government already struck an agreement with Merck to purchase 1.7 million treatment courses of molnupiravir.

The effect of the Pfizer drug, a five-day regimen designed to block the virus from making copies of itself, was found to be so strong midway through the study that an independent committee monitoring the trial recommended that it be stopped early. The data has not yet been published or peer-reviewed. Pfizer Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla told CNBC that the company would submit data to U.S. regulators before Thanksgiving.

"This is amazing news. My overall feeling was relief -- it's been a long path," said Annaliesa Anderson, chief scientific officer of Pfizer's bacterial vaccines and hospital medicine division, who leads the program to develop the drug. Anderson, who has been working on the medicine since January 2020, said it was a "heart-in-your-mouth moment" when she learned the news Wednesday night.

"We're looking at end-to-end protection and treatment," Anderson said. "We have the vaccine for protection, and now we have an opportunity for treatment."

Information for this article was contributed by Jeffrey Collins, Mike Schneider, Mike Stobbe, Kim Chandler, Jonathan Mattise and Anthony Izaguirre of The Associated Press; and by Carolyn Y. Johnson, Mariana Alfaro and Alice Crites of The Washington Post.

A man crosses tracks Friday at a subway station in Frankfurt, Germany. The country recorded its second consecutive daily record for new coronavirus cases, exceeding its peak during a spike of cases in the spring. Germany’s rate is still lower than in several other European countries. (AP/Michael Probst)