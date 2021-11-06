Volunteers work hard to bring about 'Winter Wonderland' in Bella Vista

BELLA VISTA -- A small army of faithful volunteers has been working on a shopper's delight set for today.

St. Bernard Women's Club is relaunching its annual holiday bazaar, "Winter Wonderland," for a special benefit event.

It's a 33-year tradition.

The charity fundraiser pulls together neighbors who work all year making crafts and organizing the event, said bazaar chairwoman Patty Carter.

"The sewers never stop sewing," Carter said. "Once the bazaar is over, they may or may not take some time off from their sewing machines. They just start again for the next year."

This year's event is set for 8 a.m.-2 p.m. today in the parish hall at 1 St. Bernard Lane.

Planning for this year started early, as volunteers are excited to roll out their handcrafted items and goods to showcase to the community. Volunteers did not host the event last year, due to the health pandemic.

That did not deter the Tuesday Crafters group, however. The group of 35-some crafters works year-round at their homes, at the parish hall each Tuesday or both, Carter said.

Several men also share their woodworking skills to provide high-quality wood products, Carter said.

It takes a dedicated group of volunteers to pull off the bazaar, which has expanded over the years to showcase crafts, in addition to hand-painted items, jewelry, florals, an expanded "Bargain Room," a 50/50 drawing and raffle items.

Raffle items will include a vintage-inspired throw, a 12-piece setting of Harmony House with serving pieces, a Grandeur Bethlehem village, gift cards totaling $140 and more.

Shoppers who come early can enjoy cinnamon rolls and coffee. Lunch will include chicken noodle soup or chili, a pulled pork sandwich, pie, iced tea or coffee. Carryout boxes also will be available.

"On the day of the bazaar, we have around 75 volunteers that actually host the bazaar," Carter said. "They may be food preparers, cafe servers, dishwashers, waiters, raffle workers, Christmas tree salespeople, jewelry specialists, golf cart drivers, cashiers and baggers and overall hall monitors to answer shoppers' requests," she said.

The men of the parish provide support with setting up and removing tables and chairs and assisting with displays, she added.

Carter believes the bazaar has evolved into a mainstay, mainly due to the hard work of parishioners who volunteer throughout the year to make the event a success.

"I feel our bazaar is so successful after all these years due to the quality and quantity of great items the members of the parish have provided for the last 33 years. These ladies, over all these years, are so generous with their God-given talents and time in order to sponsor this annual event," she said. "When you visit our bazaar, you will see the time and detail each and every one of these crafters put into their craft."

Former parishioner Jeannene White can be credited for taking the bazaar to a new level, while utilizing her leadership skills, bringing in new ideas and methods. White visited shops and craft fairs, while researching new ideas, to expand the bazaar to showcase more items.

"We miss her, but now each and every one of us are finding new and fun crafts for our shoppers," Carter said. "We know our shoppers are looking for that something special, not just something that everyone can buy online or in box stores."

For instance, the always popular Trinkets & Treasures includes new or very gently used books, dishes, Christmas items, and more, while showcasing jewelry, purses, scarves and pins. Carol Roller and her volunteers gather, sort, clean and price these donations throughout the year, Carter said.

The Bella Vista community has embraced the bazaar for more than three decades. For that, Carter is grateful.

"We cannot thank the people of Bella Vista and the surrounding area for the wonderful support we have enjoyed over the years," she said.

"It is a great experience to be just a part of this and to be involved in such a wonderful experience."