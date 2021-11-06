Westphal, Wolves take Class 5A

HOT SPRINGS -- It was a battle to the wire for the Class 5A boys state cross country final at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort on Friday.

Mountain Home senior Andrew Westphal, Lake Hamilton senior Evan Armitage and Hot Springs Lakeside senior Dylan Dew had battled from the start of the race, jockeying for position on the infield of the racetrack. All three seniors were their teams' respective top runners, but when the dust settled it was Westphal with the win and Armitage in second.

Dew never finished the race, collapsing in the final quarter-mile before being taken to the hospital via ambulance.

Westphal crossed the finish line in 15:41.62, just over 50 seconds faster than his junior finish that left him fourth while Armitage, who was fifth last year, finished in 15:53.32, a 35-second improvement. Westphal also finished with a personal best on one of the toughest courses in the state.

"We executed the plan," Westphal said. "The plan was just hang out until a mile and a half and then put the hammer down. And, you know, I came into this wanting no regrets, and I feel like that's how I performed today."

While the team title was expected to be a battle between the Bombers, the Wolves and the Rams, it was Lake Hamilton that finished on top with 48 points after four of the team's top five finished in the top 10 -- junior Nathan Miller, senior Ethan Smith and senior Zeke McCain taking fifth through seventh.

"We came into it knowing that this is one of the strongest Mountain Home teams has ever been, and it's also one of the strongest Lakeside and Lake Hamilton teams that there's ever been," Westphal said.

Lake Hamilton Coach Brandon Smith said he knew that it would be a close race, despite the times listed on MileSplit.com going into the race.

"Today was the first time we raced Mountain Home all year, and we knew it was gonna be kind of like it was last year," he said. "Last year ... Ethan Smith passed one of their guys at the finish line for the win, and we knew it'd probably be about that close again. I think we ended up a few more points ahead than than last year, but it was a, it was a gut wrencher all the way to the end."

Mountain Home finished in second with 56 points and Russellville was third with 138. Hot Springs Lakeside fell to fifth with 187.

CLASS 4A

Clarksville junior Matthew Dunsworth successfully defended his Class 4A state title while De Queen and Pea Ridge traded places from last season.

Dunsworth held a comfortable lead throughout much of the race, never really putting much distance between himself and his top competitors. He crossed the line in 16:34.16, a 26-second improvement over last year.

De Queen picked up its first state title since 2011 with 78 points with five runners in the top 30. Pea Ridge, last year's state champion, finished second with just three runners in the top 30, and Farmington was a close third with 113 points.

CLASS 3A

Jessieville picked up its first state cross country title thanks in part to a legacy runner.

Sophomore Kaleb Eskew, who finished 23rd last year, hacked over a minute off his personal best to power to a state title in 17:01.58, over two minutes faster than his 2020 finish. Eskew's older brother Noah, now a senior at Oklahoma Baptist, helped lead the Lions to a state runner-up finish in 2017.

The Lions finished with 52 points while defending state champion Episcopal Collegiate finished second with 58 and Green Forest third with 100.