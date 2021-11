WHITE HALL 24, BEEBE 0

BEEBE -- White Hall (8-2, 5-1 5A-Central) locked up the conference's No. 2 seed by shutting out Beebe (3-7, 2-4) on the road.

The Bulldogs scored twice in the first quarter and once in the third to win comfortably.

Matthew Martinez, Steven Weston and Zaire Green all had rushing touchdowns for White Hall, which outgained Beebe 351-100. Duran Cain led the Bulldogs' rushing attack with 86 yards on 15 carries.