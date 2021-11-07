Appalachian State sinks ASU

JONESBORO -- Layne Hatcher had but two seconds in the pocket. He couldn't even step up before Appalachian State linebacker Nick Hampton was in his lap

The next play was no better, with Mountaineer linebacker Tyler Bird flying through Hatcher's line.

Two snaps, two sacks and a third straight drive was quickly put to bed.

Arkansas State turned its worst offensive showing of the season, mustering a meager 199 yards as the Red Wolves dropped their eighth consecutive game Saturday afternoon in a 48-14 loss to Appalachian State at Centennial Bank Stadium. Layne Hatcher completed 17 of 30 passes for only 137 yards and tossed 3 interceptions, two of which Mountaineer cornerback Steven Jones turned into pick-sixes.

"When you can't keep your defense off the field and you have six plays in the third quarter and three of them are sacks, you're going to be behind the sticks," Coach Butch Jones said. "You have to play every play with fundamentals and the discipline in the details to execute on a down-in and down-out basis."

After the first of Hatcher's three interceptions put Appalachian State (7-2, 4-1 Sun Belt Conference) up 14-0 midway through the first quarter, Arkansas State suddenly appeared to discover some offense momentum. The Red Wolves made the most of good field position, needing just more than three minutes to go 55 yards as Hatcher connected with Emmanual Stevenson for a 7-yard score.

ASU (1-8, 0-5) then got the ball back when Jarius Reimonenq stepped in front of a Chase Brice pass the following series. And though he couldn't stay on his feet for what would've been an untouched score, the Red Wolves finished the task for him when Ross Painter hauled in his first career reception from 20 yards out, tying the game at 14-14.

But that was it for the ASU offense. The Mountaineers scored 34 unanswered as the Red Wolves averaged just more than 12 yards on their final six drives.

"We definitely had the momentum," running back Lincoln Pare said of his team's early answer. "Even though they go down and score [the next series], we have to respond. And to be honest, we really struggled responding to that call.

"It just comes down to the will to execute and the will to win."

While Appalachian State went three and out after receiving the opening kick of the third quarter, the Mountaineers took full advantage of the Red Wolves' offensive woes. Appalachian State pounded the hosts on the ground, going 72 yards in five minutes and then 48 yards in 2:15, turning 24-14 into 38-14 and extinguishing what little hope of a comeback Arkansas State clung to.

Mountaineer running back Camerun Peoples, who entered among the top 10 in the nation in rushing touchdowns, added to his total with a 27-yard score. Peoples piled up 116 yards on 14 carries, good for an 8.3 average, yet was bested by Appalachian State's leading rusher on the season Nate Noel -- the sophomore added 125 yards, going over 900 for the season.

"If you don't stop the run, they're going to keep going and keep going," safety EJ Alexander said.

Freshman quarterback Wyatt Begeal made his ASU debut late, but even the Texan wasn't immune from the Red Wolves' offensive issues.

Begeal's first college snap flew past him into the backfield for a 22-yard loss, and when the Red Wolves needed 3 yards for a first down on what wound up their final play, Begeal managed only 2 on the scramble.

In a Murphy's law season for Arkansas State, plenty went awry again Saturday.

"This is probably the most challenging season from a mental toughness standpoint that I've been a part of," Jones said. "I love this group of kids. They've been through a lot. But we all know we need to get better in our football program with everything we do."