Arkansas 31, No. 17 Miss. State 28

1st Quarter

ARKANSAS 10, MISS. STATE 9

Arkansas opened with an incomplete double pass from Treylon Burks for De’Vion Warren. Warren Thompson’s 7-yard catch converted third and 6. Jett Johnson stopped Dominique Johnson on third and 1 and Reid Bauer punted to the end zone. Will Rogers was 0 for 2 as the Bulldogs went 3 and out. Treylon Burks caught 25-yard pass. Cam Little made a 46-yard FG. MSU went 3 and out again. Burks ran 26 yards. Johnson had a 14-yard run to the 12. Burks drew pass interference on third and 10. KJ Jefferson nearly scored from the 3, then Johnson powered in on the next snap. Rogers’ first completion went to Makai Polk for 16 yards. Polk’s diving 11-yard grab to the 28 moved the chains on the final play of the quarter.

2nd Quarter

ARKANSAS 13, MISS. STATE 7

Charles Cross was flagged for holding back to the Hogs’ 38. On the next snap, Grant Morgan picked off Will Rogers. The Hogs went nowhere and punted. MSU’s Jamire Calvin had an 11-yard catch and Makai Polk a 12-yarder. The drive stalled and Brandon Ruiz missed a 23-yard FG. Raheim Sanders had an 11-yard run followed by a 24-yard catch. Sanders’ 6-yard catch converted third and 5. Cam Little came on and made a career-long 48-yard FG. Austin Williams caught a 10-yard pass and Rara Thomas had a 17-yard catch. On third and 11, Myles Slusher tipped a pass at the goal line that was picked by Simeon Blair, but Slusher was flagged for pass interference with 9 seconds left. Rogers zipped in a 3-yard TD pass to Jaden Walley.

3rd Quarter

ARKANSAS 16, MISS. STATE 14

The Bulldogs kept the ball for the first 6:45. Will Rogers went 8 for 9, completing his final 8 passes for 51 yards. Austin Williams had a 10-yard catch and J.J. Jernighan a 15-yarder to move the chains. After a holding call on John Ridgeway, who tackled Jo’quavious Marks after a play fake, Rogers found Rara Thomas for a 6-yard score.KJ Jefferson had an 8-yard keeper after two Dominique Johnson runs netted 10 yards. Holding on Tyrus Wheat set up first down at the 41. Cam Little made a career-long 51-yard FG. Makai Polk’s 42-yard grab reached the Arkansas 31. Brandon Ruiz missed a 46-yard FG. Johnson had a 24-yard run. Treylon Burks had a 15-yard catch and Raheim Sanders an 11-yard catch to the 16.

4th Quarter

ARKANSAS 31, MISS. STATE 28

On third and 8, KJ Jefferson hit Treylon Burks for a 14-yard TD. On third and 10, Jo’quavious Marks caught a swing pass for 10. Rara Thomas caught a 37-yard touchdown. Burks had a 17-yard run. Trey Knox caught a 12-yard pass on third and 2. Tyson Morris caught a 13-yard pass and Cam Little missed a 42-yard FG. Will Rogers hit Marks for a 15-yard TD and the lead. Tyson Morris caught an 18-yarder and Trey Knox 3 catches for 14 yards. After Morris’ 9-yard grab, Jefferson ran for a tough 5 yards. Dominique Johnson ran it in from the 4 and ran in the 2-point conversion. Rogers went 3 for 3 for 53 yards. Will McCord subbed in for Brandon Ruiz, and his 40-yard FG had no chance wide left as time ran out.