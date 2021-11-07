Arkansas' active covid cases resume falling as hospitalizations rise

More Arkansans have recovered from covid-19 than contracted it over the past day, according to Sunday's report from the Arkansas Department of Health, though the number of hospitalizations rose by 10.

Arkansas' active covid-19 cases dropped by 52. A reported 4,580 Arkansans have the virus as of Sunday, down 28 from the previous Sunday, Oct. 31, and down 3,016 in the four weeks since Sunday, Oct. 10.

The Health Department on Monday reported 4,420 active cases, currently a four-month low. The state's tally of active cases then rose on four of the next six days.

State officials on Sunday reported 266 new cases of the virus, up from the 221 reported the previous Sunday, but a drop from the 467 new cases reported four weeks earlier on Oct. 10.

"We continue to see a lower level of COVID throughout Arkansas today compared the past few months," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Sunday in his daily social media post about covid-19. "Our vaccine efforts are critical to preventing another increase in cases."

The Republican governor also urged Arkansans to find their vaccination locations, linking the Health Department's website with a searchable pharmacy list.

The number of coronavirus hospitalizations in Arkansas totaled 290 on Sunday, up from 280 on Saturday. Of those, 73 were on ventilators, four fewer than Saturday.

The Health Department reported that another 14 people have died from the virus in Arkansas, raising the state's official death toll to 8,497 since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. Arkansas has had a total of 27,769 covid-19 hospitalizations, according to Sunday's update; more than 44% of those were among people ages 65 and older.

Since March 2020, 516,245 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Arkansas. Of those, 503,025 are considered recovered.

Another 1,024 individuals were reported fully immunized in Arkansas during the 24-hour period ending Sunday afternoon, and 1,284 were partially immunized during the same period.

More details in Monday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.