ARKANSAS TECH 56

NORTHWESTERN OKLAHOMA STATE 21

RUSSELLVILLE -- Senior quarterback Jack Lindsey passed for 185 yards and 3 touchdowns, and running backs Ron Thompson and Keon Simmons each rushed for more than 100 yards as Arkansas Tech built a 35-0 halftime lead and never looked back against Northwestern Oklahoma State.

The Wonder Boys (4-6, 4-6 GAC) outrushed Northwestern Oklahoma 256-54 and outgained the Rangers 457-357 overall at Thone Stadium.

Arkansas Tech led 35-7 before Northwestern Oklahoma (1-9, 1-9) scored early in the third quarter on a 20-yard pass from Tanner Clarkson to Gavin Garner at the 11:26 mark.

Arkansas Tech scored on a 15-yard pass from Lindsey to Caleb Stokes at 5:22 and on a 2-yard run by Jordan Edington with 32 seconds left to play in the third quarter to make it 49-7.