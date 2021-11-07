Award-winning singer Mendonca killed in crash

SAO PAULO -- Marilia Mendonca, one of Brazil's most popular singers and a Latin Grammy winner, died Friday in an airplane crash on her way to a concert. She was 26.

Mendonca's press office confirmed her death along with those of four other passengers. Their plane crashed between Mendonca's hometown of Goiania and Caratinga, a small city in Minas Gerais state north of Rio de Janeiro.

Minas Gerais state's civil police confirmed Mendonca's death without providing details about the accident, which occurred shortly before landing. Photographs and videos show the plane sitting just beneath a waterfall; Mendonca had posted a video Friday afternoon showing her walking toward the plane, guitar case in hand.

The rising star performed country music, in Brazil called sertanejo. She was known for tackling feminist issues in her songs, such as denouncing men who control their partners, and calling for female empowerment.

The news triggered an outpouring of sadness on social media from all corners of Brazil, including fans, politicians, musicians and soccer players. Her Instagram account has 38 million followers.

“I refuse to believe, I just refuse,” Brazilian soccer star Neymar, a friend of Mendonca’s, said on Twitter.

President Jair Bolsonaro also used social media to mourn the passing “of one of the greatest artists of her generation.” “The entire country receives the news in shock,” he said.

Her album “Em Todos os Cantos” — Portuguese for everywhere, or in every corner won her the 2019 Latin Grammy for best sertanejo album. She was nominated for the same award this year for “Patroas,” or mistresses.

Mendonca was also famous for her romantic songs, often expressing the loss of loved ones.

“You always make me cry, you’re unique and eternal,” said fan Michelle Wisla on Twitter.

Mendonca leaves behind a son, who will turn 2 next month