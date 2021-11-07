Biden all smiles over bill passage

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden on Saturday hailed Congress' passage of his $1 trillion infrastructure package as a "monumental step forward for the nation" after fractious fellow Democrats resolved a months-long standoff in their ranks to seal the deal.

"Finally, infrastructure week," Biden told reporters. "I'm so happy to say that: infrastructure week."

The House passed the measure 228-206 late Friday, prompting prolonged cheers from the relieved Democratic side of the chamber. Thirteen Republicans, mostly moderates, supported the legislation, while six of the Democrats' farthest-left members opposed it.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas, a Republican and chairman of the National Governors Association, commended Congress "for setting aside partisan differences to pass a bill that works for the American people."

However, several of the state's Republican congressmen voiced a very different opinion.

Rep. French Hill voted against the bill and said in a statement, "Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi [D-Calif.] waited until most Americans were asleep to bring a bill to the floor paving the way for President Biden's 'signature' Build Back Better agenda. Make no mistake, Democrats' agenda is hanging on by a thread, and today's vote is nothing more than an effort to keep it on life support."

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/117bideniw/]

Hill added, "Democrats are using legislative smoke and mirrors to give the impression that their $1.75 trillion tax-and-spending spree and infrastructure bill are de-linked -- nothing could be further from the truth. Taken together, these bills will only compound the cost-of-living pressures facing hardworking Arkansas families now and into the future due to the immense increase in total government debt burdens."

Rep. Steve Womack also voted no and said in a statement: "Arkansans want a legitimate and focused infrastructure plan. We are talking about building a modernized system through strategic investments in things like roads, bridges, tunnels, and broadband.

"This bill is anything but that," he said. "It's a shill for the Green New Deal and unlocks the next step in their socialist vision. Speaker Pelosi likes to say these policies are 'for the children.' It's because her reckless spending will be paid for by our children and grandchildren," Womack said.

Rep. Bruce Westerman "proudly voted no" and said in a statement: "The $1.2 trillion so-called Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework, the largest such bill in history -- even dwarfing an inflation adjusted FDR New Deal price tag -- never had a hearing or a mark-up in a House committee.

"If it had, Americans might have found out that only about half of the bill has anything to do with infrastructure. The rest is wasteful spending on the Green New Deal and leftist priorities," Westerman said.

Approval of the bill, which promises to create many jobs and improve broadband, water supplies and other public works, sends it to the desk of a president whose approval ratings have dropped and whose party got a cold shoulder from voters in last week's off-year elections.

Voters "want us to deliver," Biden said Saturday and Friday's vote "proved we can."

"On one big item, we delivered," he said.

In its breadth, Biden compared the package to the building of the interstate highway system in the past century or the transcontinental railroad the century before. He called it a "blue-collar blueprint to rebuilding America."

His reference to infrastructure week was a jab at his predecessor, Donald Trump, whose White House declared several times that "infrastructure week" had arrived, only for nothing to happen.

Yet despite the win, Democrats endured a setback when they postponed a vote on their second, larger bill until later this month.

That 10-year, $1.85 trillion measure bolstering health, family and climate change programs was sidetracked after moderates demanded a cost estimate on the measure from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office. The postponement dashed hopes that the day would produce a double-barreled win for Biden with passage of both bills.

But in a Friday evening breakthrough brokered by Biden and House leaders, five moderates agreed to back that bill if the budget office's estimates are consistent with the preliminary numbers that White House and congressional tax analysts have provided. The agreement, in which lawmakers promised to vote on the social and environment bill by the week of Nov. 15, was a step toward a House vote that could ultimately ship it to the Senate.

Elated by the first bill's passage, Biden held forth with reporters for over half an hour Saturday morning, joking that his chances of getting the bill done had been written off multiple times. He said he would wait to hold a signing ceremony until lawmakers -- Democrats and Republicans who voted for it -- return to Washington after a week's recess.

The infrastructure measure already cleared the Senate in August with bipartisan support.

The president acknowledged uncertainty surrounding the larger social and environmental spending package, saying "time will tell" whether he can keep popular provisions like universal paid family leave in the final version. He wouldn't say whether he has private assurances from moderate Democrats in the House and Senate to pass the nearly $2 trillion bill, but said he was "confident" he would get the votes.

Biden predicted Americans would begin to feel the impact of the infrastructure bill "probably starting within the next two to three months as we get shovels in the ground." But the impact will probably take decades to be fully realized.

He added that he would visit some ports that will benefit from the legislation in the next week, as his administration tries frantically to ease supply-chain disruptions that are raising prices on consumer goods ahead of the holidays.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said there's pent-up demand to get going on public works. He told CNN that he's already got $10 billion worth of applications for a program that's got only $1 billion in it.

"This is not just a short-term stimulus bill," Buttigieg said.

Biden said the investment would be viewed in 50 years as "when America decided to win the competition of the 21st century" with a rising China.

FACTIONS AGREE

In a statement Friday, five moderates said that if the fiscal estimates on the social and environment bill raise problems, "we remain committed to working to resolve any discrepancies" to pass it.

In exchange, liberals agreed to back the infrastructure measure, which they'd spent months holding hostage in an effort to press moderates to back the larger bill.

The day marked a rare detente between Democrats' moderate and liberal wings that party leaders hope will continue. The rival factions had spent weeks accusing each other of jeopardizing Biden's and the party's success by overplaying their hands. But on Friday night, Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., leader of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, suggested that they would work together moving forward.

Democrats have struggled for months to take advantage of their control of the White House and Congress by advancing their priorities, contending with slender majorities and bitter divisions.

As for the social and environment package, House passage would send it to the Senate, where it would face certain changes and more Democratic drama. That's chiefly because of demands by Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona to contain the measure's costs.

Moderates have forced leaders to slash the roughly 2,100-page measure to about half its original size of $3.5 trillion. Republicans oppose it as too expensive and damaging to the economy.

The package would provide large numbers of Americans with assistance to pay for health care, raising children and caring for elderly people at home. It's got $555 billion in tax breaks for cleaner energy and electric vehicles. Democrats added recent provisions restoring a new paid family leave program and work permits for millions of immigrants.

Much of the package's cost would be covered with higher taxes on wealthier Americans and large corporations.

BLITZ IN PLAN

As far as popular support, "Basically, the sausage making and the sum have taken over the contents," said David Axelrod, who was President Barack Obama's chief political adviser.

"They need to disaggregate this, take the individual elements and own them, claim them and brag about them. And as people start seeing and feeling them, they need to take credit for it," Axelrod said.

Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House deputy press secretary, said the administration was prepared to dispatch senior officials to promote Biden's agenda.

"We have to go out there and talk about these bills," Jean-Pierre said. "We'll get out there. We'll do a blitz and make sure that messaging is out there on what we have done and how we've delivered for the American people."

But some Democrats saw reason for pessimism.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., the face of youthful liberal activism, recounted how the generous benefits approved early this year in Biden's pandemic relief law had done little to stem Tuesday's election losses. Voters' short-term memory combined with new voting restrictions and partisan redistricting in Republican-controlled states will leave Democrats in trouble, she said, regardless of their achievements.

"What is very pressing is the protection of voting rights and combating against gerrymandering," she said. "And I believe that if the Senate does not move on that, there's no amount of material gains that we could deliver that will compensate."

Information for this article was contributed by Alan Fram, Zeke Miller, Cal Woodward, Lisa Mascaro, Farnoush Amiri, Kevin Freking, Aamer Madhani, Alexandra Jaffe, Mary Clare Jalonick and Brian Slodysko of The Associated Press; by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette; and by Shawn Hubler, Emily Cochrane, Zach Montague, Jonathan Weisman and Carl Hulse of The New York Times.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi joins other Democratic members on the House floor late Friday for passage of the $1 trillion package of road and other infrastructure projects. (AP/House Television)

President Joe Biden speaks about the bipartisan infrastructure bill in the State Dinning Room of the White House, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., a top member of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, left, speaks to Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio, chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, after Beatty was refused entry to a meeting with the Progressives, after the Democratic leadership abruptly postponed an expected House vote on a $1.85 trillion social and environment measure, at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

President Joe Biden responds to a question from a reporter as he speaks in the State Dinning Room of the White House, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Joe Biden jokes about which reporter to call on for a question as he speaks about the bipartisan infrastructure bill in the State Dinning Room of the White House, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Joe Biden responds to a question from a reporter as he speaks in the State Dinning Room of the White House, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

In this image from House Television, the vote total of 228-206 is displayed late Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Washington, as the House approves a $1 trillion package of road and other infrastructure projects after Democrats resolved a months-long standoff between progressives and moderates, notching a victory that President Joe Biden and his party had become increasingly anxious to claim. (House Television via AP)

A U.S. Secret Service Special Agent awaits the departure of President Joe Biden to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Biden is spending the weekend at his home in Rehoboth Beach, Del. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)