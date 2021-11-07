Clarendon emphatic in victory

Clarendon emphatically dashed Des Arc's 2A-6 title-clinching plans on the road Thursday night, and Lions Coach Mark Courtney enjoyed every minute of it.

Behind a three-score night from Kanye Cohen, Clarendon piled on last year's Class 2A runner-up early and sprinted away in the second half to register a convincing 47-0 rout in the regular-season finale at Rollins-Hinson Field at Eagle Stadium.

Both teams will be in the playoff field next week, but the order will be significantly different than what may have been projected prior to Clarendon's runaway.

Des Arc (8-2, 3-1) had outscored its first three league opponents (Hazen, Carlisle, England) by 86 points, and a victory over the Lions would've locked up a third consecutive conference title for the first time since it won three in a row from 1974-76.

Clarendon (6-2, 3-1), however, had other intentions.

"Des Arc has a tradition of kind of ruling the conference," Courtney said. "But we feel like we're one of the better teams in the state also, and that's what we put in our guys' heads all week. Don't let [Des Arc] outphysical you. We told them that if we're as physical as they are, we win the game.

"We knew we were gonna be faster, but we knew we couldn't turn the ball over and had to be physical with them. The kids took it to heart, and they came out from the start and played really well."

Cohen's short touchdown run in the first quarter gave the Lions a quick lead, and they took off from there. Kylee Boose had a fumble return for a score in the quarter, and University of Arkansas commit Quincy McAdoo had a touchdown catch in the second to put the Lions up 20-0 at halftime.

McAdoo, a 6-3, 180-pound senior who had accounted for 13 touchdowns (8 rushing, 3 receiving, 2 passing) and nearly 1,200 yards of offense going in, ran a fumble back for a touchdown in the third, while Cohen tacked on two more short scoring runs. For added measure, Boose darted 81 yards for a score late in the fourth as the Lions not only handed Des Arc won of its worst home losses in recent memory, but they also snatched the conference's No. 1 seed away from the Eagles.

"From start to finish, that was definitely our best game of the year," Courtney explained. "When we beat Fordyce, our first half was pretty much flawless, but we came out and turned the ball over three times in the third quarter in that one. For a complete game, this one was probably as good as we can play."

Courtney, though, would love for his team to put together a flurry of complete games over the next month during their state championship push. The Lions, whose only two losses this year were to Class 2A No. 1 McCrory (34-26) and No. 6 Hazen (22-20), will have homefield advantage until at least the semifinals and are set to play Bearden in the opening round next week. But the first-year coach isn't necessarily looking that far ahead. He's relishing what Clarendon has been able to do thus far.

"We're the one seed, and in my opinion, we're the conference champs," he said. "I've been on the second seed side of that, and I didn't claim a conference championship. In my opinion, the way the tiebreakers are set up, the one seed is the conference winner. That's just the way I look at it.

"But that win was big, as far as going into the playoffs. We know that we have to not have a letdown now. We can't play down to any of the competition. We've got to treat every week like it's Fordyce and Des Arc by coming out and playing the way we did [Thursday] from the start."

Title-tilt beatings

There were a few conference championship games that went down to the wire Friday night, including No. 1 Bryant's thrilling 32-29 victory over No. 2 Conway for the 7A-Central crown and Nettleton's 26-22 decision at Wynne that earned the Raiders at 5A-East title. Others, however, didn't turn out to be as dramatic.

Prescott strolled out to a 35-7 halftime lead before beating Glen Rose 49-23 to capture the top spot in the 3A-5. In the 2A-7, Dierks blitzed Lafayette County from the start in earning a mercy-ruled 35-0 victory while Greenbrier took the starch out of its 5A-West decider by grabbing a 24-7 lead by the halfway point of the third quarter in its 45-22 rout of Vilonia.

Magnet Cove also got an emphatic 30-6 decision over Poyen to win the 2A-5.

60's are wild

Pulaski Academy (9-1, 6-0 5A-Central) has long been known for having a prolific offense, but the Bruins have taken that reputation to a different level in 2021.

The Bruins easily won its second consecutive league title when it beat Jacksonville 63-14 on Thursday. It was the seventh time Pulaski Academy eclipsed at least 60 points in a game this season.

For the year, the Bruins are averaging 56.7 points and 566.7 yards of offense. They've scored 79 touchdowns, notched 218 first downs and committed just 12 turnovers, all in Anthony Lucas' first season as head coach. Quarterback Charlie Fiser has thrown for 3,589 yards and 44 touchdowns, running back Joe Himon has accounted for 1,696 yards from scrimmage and 30 touchdowns and wide receiver Jaylin McKinney has caught 60 passes for 1,124 yards and 12 scores.

Long time coming

None of Cedarville's current players were born when the team last hosted a home playoff game.

They'll now have something to talk about in the future since the Pirates are about to put an end to that drought.

Daryl Kattich took off for 331 yards rushing and scored four touchdowns for Cedarville (8-2, 5-2 3A-1) as it clinched the No. 3 seed from its conference by beating Lincoln 40-20 on Friday. Hayden Partain also ran for 108 yards and a touchdown for the Pirates. Both players have run for more than 1,000 yards this season.

Cedarville, which tied a school record for most victories in a single regular season, hadn't played a postseason game at Pirate Stadium since 1999 but will entertain Atkins next week in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs.

Doing work

Jessieville was predicted to finish fourth in the 3A-5 by the conference coaches, but the Lions wrecked those preseason picks and finished one spot better.

Carson Hair and Michael Huff are a big reason why.

Hair rushed and passed for over 2,500 yards total and had a hand in 29 touchdowns during the regular season while Huff ran for more than 1,000 yards for Jessieville (6-3, 5-2 3A-5), which has won five of its past six games. The only blemish during that span was a 50-19 loss to Prescott in a game the Lions trailed just 28-19 midway through the third quarter.

On Friday, Hair had another huge outing to help Jessieville wrap up that No. 3 slot. The senior ran 23 times for 165 yards with 2 touchdowns and completed 10 of 16 passes for 141 yards with another score as the Lions held off Horatio 31-22.

Solid finish

Pine Bluff started the season with a blowout of a rival. The Zebras ended it by doing the same to another.

William Howell completed 16 of 21 passes for 314 yards for Pine Bluff (2-7, 1-6 6A-East), which stopped a seven-game losing streak with a 52-21 victory over Sheridan.

The Zebras hadn't won a game since beating Watson Chapel 46-28 in their opener but outscored the Yellowjackets 24-0 in the second half to win in their finale. Glen Barns ran for two touchdowns and Courtney Crutchfield hauled in a pair of scoring tosses for Pine Bluff.

C.J. Dollarhide ran for 116 yards and two touchdowns for Sheridan (2-8, 0-7), which lost its final seven games.