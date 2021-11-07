COLLEGE BASKETBALL: John Brownb Golden Eagles buzzing with optimism

SILOAM SPRINGS -- On the heels of a shortened 2020-2021 basketball season, filled with covid-19 regulations, quarantines, cancellations, rescheduled games, social-distanced crowds and awkwardness, the John Brown men's basketball team is looking forward to a more "normal" season in 2021-22.

"It just seems like a dream now," eighth-year JBU coach Jason Beschta said of the 15-game schedule played last January and February. "Last year was a foggy daze. I feel like we've all tried to put it out of our minds."

A return to normalcy is already underway at JBU hosted its annual Toilet Paper Game on Oct. 29 -- an event that didn't happen last season.

John Brown finished last season 8-7 overall and 6-6 in Sooner Athletic Conference games. But the Golden Eagles had covid-19 issues early in the year, which helped lead to an 0-3 start, and the team never really could get on a roll.

With its top 10 scorers back from last year, optimism is high around the program.

"Everybody within the program has really high expectations," Beschta said. "Realistic, but very high expectations."

The Golden Eagles return two All-Americans in Luke Harper and Densier Carnes, along with the Sooner Athletic Conference's Defensive Player of the Year in Ira Perrier. Add in some seasoned returners and JBU feels like it should once again contend in the SAC.

"I just think that our group, if you're around them, there's something special about this group," Beschta said. "On the court and off the court."

Harper, a 6-3 senior guard, missed the first three games of last season but returned to average 19.2 points in 12 games. He was second-team All-Conference after earning All-American and first team All-Conference honors his sophomore year in 2019-20.

Beschta said the Golden Eagles are looking for more ways for Harper to influence the outcome of a game.

"We all know he can do it scoring," Beschta said. "His assists numbers have been OK. We just need the ball in his hands more, playmaking for others. There are so many levels to his game. I think a couple of those haven't been tapped yet."

Carnes, a 6-5 senior, earned All-America honorable mention and first-team All-Conference honors the last two seasons. Last season, he averaged 15.9 points and led the team at 6.6 rebounds per game. Carnes was the league's defensive player of the year in 2019-20.

"He's probably the most well-rounded player in the league," Beschta said of Carnes. "Now he's embraced being a 'star' kind of player. Luke's always been comfortable being a star. Densier had to learn to be comfortable with that."

Senior post Brenton Toussaint, 6-5, is in his sixth season with the program, having used a medical redshirt in 2019-20 and the extra year of eligibility from covid last year. Toussaint is one of the Golden Eagles' most physical players inside. He started all 15 games last year and averaged 5.5 points and had a 66.7 field goal percentage (38 of 57).

Perrier, a 6-4 guard, averaged 5.7 points per game, but his real work came elsewhere, leading the team with 40 assists, averaging 5.6 rebounds, which was second on the team, along with 15 steals and three blocks.

"With us having multiple scorers, having a guy like Ira that does everything else is invaluable," Beschta said. "He's our anchor on defense. It's not just because he can guard; he can make everything else better defensively. He can cover all the holes."

Senior Rokas Grabliauskas, 6-4, is a big versatile guard who has run the Golden Eagles' offense the last several seasons. He averaged 5.1 points last year and struggled some after an early bout with covid-19.

In his absence, junior D.J. Ellis (8.3 ppg, 2.1 apg, 3.1 rpg) stepped in and played well. Ellis returns this season at a guard, which could allow the Golden Eagles to play Grabliauskas in other spots on the court, Beschta said.

Sophomore guard Noah Taylor, 5-10, was third on the team in scoring last season at 9.1 points per game and hit 35 of 90 (38.9 percent) from behind the 3-point line. Taylor was a nice surprise last season, Beschta said.

Junior guard James Beckom (6-3) and junior post Nemanja Obradovic (6-9) are also back and look to contribute.

Beschta also believes 6-1 junior Payton Guiot, another player who played at Link Year Prep (Mo.) and played two seasons at Northeastern State (Okla.), will also contribute.

Women

The John Brown women's basketball team will have a familiar look to its roster for the 2021-22 season.

The Golden Eagles return nearly everyone from last season's roster, minus graduated senior Taylor Fergen. And freshman Gracie Harris is the team's only newcomer.

"We're very familiar with each other," said Jeff Soderquist, who is entering his 25th season as head coach.

"I'm excited. We'll see how this goes. We've got a lot returning from last year. I'm excited to see how this group comes together."

The Golden Eagles (5-6, 5-4) return leading scorer in junior post Tarrah Stephens (5-11), who led the team with 19.4 points per game. Stephens was the 2019-20 Sooner Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year and earned second-team All-SAC honors last year.

"We need her to be a leader," Soderquist said of Stephens. "The second thing is we need her to be in shape and be fit. She's had some injuries that have hurt that."

The Golden Eagles only have two seniors in returning veterans Marta Matamala (5-10) and Maddie Altman (5-7). Both earned All-SAC honorable mention honors last season.

Matamala battled through injuries last season but still played in 10 games and averaged 7.1 points.

"She's worked really hard this summer," Soderquist said. "I think she can have an outstanding senior year."

Altman started all 11 games last season and averaged 6.2 points and 3.3 rebounds. She also finished second on the team with 36 assists and 18 steals.

"I thought Maddie was our most improved player last year," Soderquist said. "It all came together. She figured out what we're trying to do. She relieved a lot of pressure off Taylor being a second ball handler. I thought she had a great year."

Junior Lisa Vanoverberghe (5-11) returns as a versatile forward for the Golden Eagles. She averaged 5.5 points and can play inside and outside.

Sophomore Natalie Smith (5-8) was the Golden Eagles' third-leading scorer last year at 7.9 points per game. She hit 19 of 46 (41.3 percent) from behind the 3-point line.

"She's a deadly 3-point shooter," Soderquist said. "When she gets it going she can really be hot."

Junior Jessica Goldman (5-10) struggled shooting the ball last season, but has rebounded and is playing much better so far this pre-season, Soderquist said.

Redshirt freshman Emily Sanders (5-10), who missed all of last season with an ACL injury, appears ready to take over the point guard position.

"She's got a chance to be a really nice player," Soderquist said. "She's got a good 3-point shot. She has length. We're excited that she's healthy and ready to go."

Athletic sophomore forward Josie Sisk (5-11) and sophomore Grace Latham (6-2) will also factor in the rotation.

Sophomore Leah Anderson (5-7), junior Kenzie Silkey (5-5), sophomore Elise Cone (5-7) and sophomore Megan Holloway (6-2) also are fighting for playing time.

All have made improvements heading into this season, Soderquist said.

Then there is freshman point guard Gracie Harris (5-7), the Golden Eagles' only signee from Georgetown, Texas.

"She's got a super quick first step," Soderquist said. "She's a good 3-point shooter, but she can get in there and drive and find other players and get them the ball."

Photo courtesy of JBU Sports Information John Brown forward Densier Carnes goes in for a dunk against Oklahoma City during last season's game at Bill George Arena.

Photos courtesy of JBU Sports Information John Brown junior Lisa Vanoverberghe drives to the basket against Science and Arts (Okla.) during a game last season.

Photos courtesy of JBU Sports Information John Brown junior Tarrah Stephens averaged 19.4 points per game.