COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Transfer Stanley Umude has elevated his game to elite level for Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE -- During South Dakota's 2017-18 season, Stanley Umude often stepped onto the court on game days understanding he had a specific assignment.

Many of his older, more-veteran teammates were game-in and game-out asked to do the things that were integral to winning -- take and make shots, grab rebounds, defend with purpose.

Umude's task was much different.

Many players in today's game might consider it menial. He still remembers that stretch of his college career like it was yesterday.

"I was pulling out stools at games my freshman year," Umude recalled.

That year, playing time was scarce. He averaged 3.4 minutes and 1.1 points per game and minimally impacted winning on a team that won more games than any other in the program since 2004-05.

It would be the last time Umude was on stool duty.

"It hasn't been easy," he said. "But I always saw the bigger picture and never really got too down on myself. I always believed in myself, even if I wasn't particularly playing as much as I wanted to. It was just knowing that I was going to believe in myself and just waiting my turn until my time came."

Fascinating describes his journey, one in which he experienced the valleys of a low-usage player only to reverse his fortunes through hard work and become one of the best and most-utilized talents in college basketball. In his final season at South Dakota, he finished as one of the top 10 scorers in the country.

Now at Arkansas as one of third-year coach Eric Musselman's key additions from the NCAA transfer portal, Umude has an opportunity to flourish into a full-fledge star and household name, and guide a Razorbacks team with Final Four aspirations.

"It's exciting," the 6-6 Umude said. "We like that pressure. I know the guys coming back from last year, we've been talking about that rage that they have from not making it. They're not satisfied with the Elite Eight appearance, and I can tell.

"It's just fun to be around guys like that with all the same mindset that is trying to work toward that common goal. It's definitely the most talented team I've been a part of."

A gifted three-level scorer, Umude had what he described as one of the best individual summers of his career. Adding to his ball-handling package and becoming a deadlier shooting threat topped the priority list.

From a team perspective, he fit in and hit the ground running, transitioning fairly seamlessly as a result of previously suiting up for Todd Lee, a former Musselman assistant coach at the CBA level. The coaches are similar in their intensity and what they like and don't like when it comes to the intricacies of the game, Umude noted.

"He's had a great summer. He's probably been the one guy that's by far been the best-coached coming in," Musselman said. "Like, he knew a lot of the habits and a lot of the terminology that we use. I think he's had a little bit less of an adjustment maybe than some of the other new guys from a practice habits standpoint.

"But I think he's actually improved even in his practice habits as well."

Sophomore guard Davonte Davis, a preseason All-SEC second-team selection by the league's media and coaches and the face of this Arkansas team after a stellar finish to Year 1, is high on what Umude brings to the table, particularly as a scorer.

Believed by some that Umude would be the plug-and-play replacement for Justin Smith, Davis shot down comparisons to the two players' games. He possesses some Smith-like qualities on the offensive end, but the depth of his scoring ability is far greater.

"That's something a lot of people in the SEC will figure out," Davis said. "If he can continue to do that then he's going to be on his way to the next level, for sure."

Last season, Umude's two most frequented shot locations outside the lane were along the left baseline (10.5%) and at the top of the key beyond the three-point line (10.7%), according to CBB Analytics. He knocked down those looks at 58.1% and 38.6% clips, respectively.

And in addition to finishing 53.8% of his 119 attempts in the paint, he ranked in the 86th percentile nationally with a 54.8% success rate on left-elbow jumpers.

"(I'm focused on) catch and shoot, especially," Umude said. "Playing on a team now with more threats around me, I'm going to be able to take more catch-and-shoot jump shots, so I've got to be ready to knock those down. I've been doing a good job preparing myself that way.

"We're going to have some sets to take advantage of mismatches. Coach is trying to play me around the 3, 4 and even some 5 if I need to. It's just going to be about the matchups and wherever I can get on the floor. He knows I like to post up on the left block, so we have a couple of sets to attack mismatches that way."

Arkansas fans may vaguely remember Umude's first and only official game in Bud Walton Arena to this point. He scored 13 points and grabbed 8 rebounds on Nov. 22, 2019 in a 77-56 loss for the Coyotes.

Umude, who finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds plus 5 assists in the Razorbacks' Red-White game on Oct. 17, remembers well the passion of the fans in attendance and the atmosphere early in Musselman's first season. And he's looking forward to writing the final chapter of his college story in that same building.

"Watching (Arkansas) in March, it was clear that I would be a perfect fit here," he added. "Just the spacing, the pace of play, taking advantage of mismatches, I knew it was going to be a great fit. So far it's been exactly what I expected as far as style of play.

"I never expected to be back, but I'm glad that I am. I'm glad it worked out that way."