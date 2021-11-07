EAST CENTRAL (OKLA.) 35

ARKANSAS-MONTICELLO 10

MONTICELLO -- University of Arkansas-Monticello sophomore quarterback Demilon Brown accounted for 178 of the Boll Weevils' 234 total yards, but it was not enough against East Central (Okla.), who led 21-0 at halftime and never looked back.

UAM (4-6, 4-6 GAC) made it 21-10 with 2:08 to play in the third quarter on a 30-yard field goal by Cole Crenshaw after a 14-yard touchdown run by Chris Smith Jr. at the 11:05 mark.

East Central (6-4, 6-4) put the game away two fourth-quarter touchdowns -- a 31-yard pass play from Taye Gatewood to Jake Berrey at 14:04 and a 5-yard run by Nemier Herod at 6:23.