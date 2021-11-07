FRIDAY'S ROUNDUP

Cedarville 40, Lincoln 20

Senior running back Darryl Kattich had a big night to finish off the regular season for Cedarville.

Kattich carried 34 times for 331 yards and four touchdowns in a dominant performance against Lincoln. Hayden Partain rushed for 108 yards and one touchdown on 22 carries and the Pirates scored through the air on a pass from Cody Dickens to Darien Skinner for a touchdown.

Cedarville tied a school record with eight wins for the regular season, and the Pirates secured a first-round home playoff game for the first time since 1999 as they will host Atkins next week.

Paris 61, Danville 19

Paris piled up 405 yards in total offense while rolling past Danville.

Six players carried the football for the Eagles, including Duke Walker and Nate Henderson, who scored two touchdowns apiece. Quarterback Chase Watts led Paris with 79 yards rushing and he completed 4 of 6 passes for 124 yards and two scores.

Paris will begin playoff action with a home game against Riverview.

Harrison 42, Pea Ridge 6

Brody Gilliam accounted for three touchdowns as Harrison closed out its regular season with a win over Pea Ridge.

Gilliam scored on a 13-yard run to give the Goblins a 7-0 lead before they pulled away with 21 second-quarter points. Logan Plumlee threw touchdown passes of 50 yards to Dylan Block and 13 yards to Gilliam, then Beck Jones added a 10-yard touchdown run.

Gilliam's 20-yard touchdown run made it 35-0 and forced the running clock, then Harrison added a 5-yard touchdown run by Mason Kitterman to start the fourth quarter. Pea Ridge (1-9, 1-6) avoided a shutout when Joe Adams scored on a 1-yard run with 1:08 remaining.

Harrison will begin postseason play at defending Class 5A state champion Pulaski Academy.

Gentry 34, Gravette 12

Gentry snapped a three-game losing skid and secured a No. 4 playoff seed with an impressive win at home over 4A-1 Conference rival Gravette.

The Pioneers (7-3, 4-3) built a 21-0 lead with touchdown runs of 30 yards by Zachary Gunnerman and 33 yards by William Pyburn and Chris Bell's 41-yard touchdown pass to Garrison Jackson. Gentry picked up a defensive touchdown on Lucas Guinn's 5-yard interception return, then Pyburn scored again on a 26-yard run.

Rhett Hilger threw for two touchdowns for Gravette (1-9, 1-6), hitting Ethan Ellis with an 82-yard pass late in the first half and adding a 30-yard touchdown pass to Mason Meeker to close out the scoring.

Gentry travels to Lamar for a first-round playoff game Friday.

Farmington 47, Alma 29

Farmington quarterback Cameron Vanzant threw for 328 yards and six touchdown passes, including three to Chase Brown, while helping the Cardinals to a win over Alma.

Farmington (8-2, 5-2) will travel to White Hall next week for a first-round playoff game.

Alma quarterback Joe Trusty threw for a school-record 347 yards and three scores. Alma receiver Conner Stacy caught 16 passes for 112 yards and a touchdown.

The Airedales (3-7, 2-5) took a 7-0 lead on Trusty's 21-yard touchdown pass to Brilee White.

Farmington responded with three quick scores, with Vanzant throwing a 58-yard TD pass to Brown and another 37-yarder to Brown for a 14-7 lead. Justin Logue caught a 17-yarder to make it 21-7.

Stacy's late touchdown reception pulled the Airedales to within 21-14 at the half. But Farmington scored 19 unanswered points to open the second half for a 40-14 lead.

In addition to his 16 receptions, Stacy also threw two passes for 75 yards, including one to Trusty. Alma rolled up 581 yards of offense.

The Cardinals amassed 507 yards of offense.

Ozark 42, Waldron 3

Britton Gage and Eli Masingale each scored a pair of touchdowns as Ozark completed an unbeaten run through 4A-4 Conference play with a win over Waldron.

Gage scored on an 8-yard run and caught a 13-yard touchdown pass from Landon Wright to give the Hillbillies (7-2, 6-0) an early 14-0 cushion. Masingale added an 8-yard touchdown run, then Wright scored on a 2-yard run to give Ozark a 28-0 halftime cushion.

Masingale ran 44 yards for his second touchdown in the third quarter and forced the running clock, then Joshua Bice completed Ozark's scoring with a 3-yard touchdown run.

The Hillbillies will open Class 4A state playoff action with a home game against Huntsville.

Charleston 46, Lavaca 7

Brandon Scott threw for three touchdown passes and ran for two more scores as Charleston completed an undefeated regular season with a win over Lavaca.

Scott completed 13 of 17 passes for 206 yards as Brevyn Ketter, Bryton Ketter and Reese Merechka each caught a touchdown pass. Brevyn Ketter also had 159 yards on 19 carries and added a fumble recovery, while Merecha added a rushing touchdown with his four catches for 76 yards.

Ransom Merechka led the Tigers' defense with six tackles and a fumble recovery, while Bryton Better had three tackles and a quarterback sack and Wiley Carroll added an interception.

Charleston (10-0, 7-0) earns a first-round playoff bye and awaits the winner of a first-round game between Osceola and Centerpoint. Lavaca (5-5, 3-4) was eliminated from playoff contention with the loss.

Lamar 21, Mena 9

Lamar bounced back from a sluggish first half to defeat Mena at home and earn a No. 2 playoff seed.

The Warriors (8-2, 5-1) trailed 6-0 at halftime but took the lead on Landon Harrison's 60-yard touchdown pass to Skylar Smith and Jimmy Balmer's extra-point kick. Lamar then made it 14-6 when Joe Dalton scored from 2 yards out on a fourth-and-goal play.

Mena (5-5, 3-3) kicked a field goal to make it 14-9 with 7:40 remaining, but Lamar sealed the win with Tony Balmer's 3-yard touchdown run.

The Warriors will open postseason play at home against Gentry.

FS Northside 43, LR Southwest 6

Ty Massey ran for four touchdowns to lead Northside to a 7A-Central victory over Southwest.

The Grizzlies (6-4, 3-4) had an early 14-0 lead on touchdown runs of 2 yards by Massey and 2 yards by Sundquist Church, but Southwest made it a 14-6 game when Josh Brown scored from a yard out. Massey, however, scored on a 1-yard run and added a 21-yard touchdown run to give Northside a 29-6 halftime cushion.

Massey scored again on a 15-yard run, then Seth Fields scored from 4 yards out to force the running clock.

Northside will travel to Bentonville West for a first-round Class 7A playoff game Friday.

Shiloh Christian 56, Huntsville 13

Eli Wisdom hit Cooper Hutchinson with an 81-yard touchdown pass on the first play, and Shiloh rolled on to a 4A-1 Conference victory at home over Huntsville.

Wisdom completed 12 of 17 passes for 248 yards and five touchdowns as the Saints (9-1, 7-0) built a 49-7 halftime lead. Wisdom hit Jacob Solomon with a 13-yard touchdown pass and added a 15-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, then threw touchdown passes of 23 yards to Bodie Neal and 21 yards to Kaden Henley in the second quarter.

Ben Baker added a 44-yard touchdown run to close out the first-half scoring, then Bo Williams scored on a 41-yard run for Shiloh, which opens Class 4A state playoff action at home against Cave City.

Amos Mayes had a hand in both touchdowns for Huntsville (4-6, 3-4), which will travel to Ozark for its first-round playoff game. Mayes threw an 83-yard touchdown pass to Kolton Reynolds midway through the second quarter, then scored on a 2-yard run late in the game.

West Fork 42, Greenland 15

Ross Ivy ran for three touchdowns and vaulted West Fork into the Class 3A state playoffs with a victory over rival Greenland.

Ivy carried the ball 21 times and totaled 214 of the Tigers' 329 yards rushing. Eli Howerton added 49 yards rushing and a touchdown for West Fork (3-7, 3-4), which takes the No. 5 seed from the 3A-1 and travels to Harding Academy for a first-round game.

Luke Baldwin had nine tackles, including three for loss, and two quarterback sacks for the Tigers' defense, while Harrison Oliver had two sacks and Jacob Cravens had an interception.