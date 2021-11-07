HARDING 55,

SOUTHWESTERN OKLAHOMA ST. 7

SEARCY – Harding (9-1, 9-1 GAC) rushed for 459 yards and 7 touchdowns, and the defense held Southwestern Oklahoma State (0-10, 0-10) to 7 first downs and no first-down conversions en route to their eighth consecutive victory.

Harding scored six first-half touchdowns by six different Bisons to lead 41-0 at halftime at First Security Stadium.

Harding, the No. 1-ranked rushing team in NCAA Division II, has scored more than 40 points in each of its past five gamers.

Harding's seven rushing scores came from seven different players, including a 2-yard TD from Cole Chancey. He has scored at least one TD in 16 consecutive GAC games and became only the second Harding player with 20 rushing TD in a season.

A 28-yard TD pass from Preston Paden to James Townsdin with 5:11 left in the first quarter gave Harding a 13-0 lead. It was Harding's first completed pass in three games. Taylor Bissell put the Bisons ahead 20-0 with a 9-yard scoring run.

Harding added three rushing TDs in the second quarter with Jhalen Spicer (2 yards), Omar Sinclair (36 yards) and Robert Wilcke (1 yard) all scoring.

The Bisons, ranked No. 2 in the Super Region 3 rankings, play their final regular-season game next Saturday against Arkansas Tech in Russellville.