HENDERSON STATE 36,

OKLAHOMA BAPTIST 34

SHAWNEE, Okla. -- Henderson State kicker David Heaton kicked a 43-yard field goal as time expired to lift the Reddies to a victory over Oklahoma Baptist at Crain Family Stadium.

Heaton's field goal, his third of the game, capped an 11-play, 77-yard drive from the Henderson State 1 to the Oklahoma Baptist 26 in the final 2:14 with no timeouts.

Henderson (9-1, 9-1 GAC) remains in the hunt for the GAC title and NCAA DII Playoffs. Henderson can clinch a share of the league title next week with a win over Ouachita Baptist in the Battle of the Ravine.

The Reddies, who trailed 14-12 at halftime and 21-12 early in the third quarter, took a 33-21 lead on a 17-yard run by Fredrick O'Donald with 9:33 to play.

The Bison used an 11-play, 58-yard scoring drive to make it 33-28 with 5:54 to go, and after a three-and-out by Henderson, Oklahoma Baptist (6-4, 6-4) got a 46-yard touchdown run from Preston Haire on a quarterback draw to lead 34-33 with 3:37 left.

Henderson quarterback Adam Morse (28-50, 373, 2 TDs) threw his only interception of the game on the Reddies' next possession and Oklahoma Baptist had first-and-goal at the Reddies 9 with 2:43 to play.

Oklahoma Baptist gave the ball to Tyler Stuever on three consecutive carries, with Henderson calling timeout after each run.

The Reddies held Stuever out of the end zone on fourth down and took over at the 1 to start their final drive.

Henderson senior wide receiver L'liott Curry (10-155 receiving, 2 TDs) was Morse's top target, and senior Duce Sproles (19-100) was the Reddies' leader on the ground.