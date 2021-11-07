High school playoff schedule

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE
FIRST ROUND
Thursday's game
CLASS 6A
Searcy at Little Rock Parkview
Friday's games
CLASS 7A
Springdale Har-Ber at Cabot
Little Rock Catholic at Rogers
Fort Smith Northside at Bentonville West
Fort Smith Southside at North Little Rock
BYES Fayetteville, Conway, Bryant, Bentonville
CLASS 6A
Mountain Home at Sylvan Hills
Russellville at Marion
West Memphis at Lake Hamilton
BYES Jonesboro, Greenwood, Benton, El Dorado
CLASS 5A
Maumelle at Greenbrier
Hot Springs Lakeside at Wynne
Harrison at Pulaski Academy
Valley View at Magnolia
Greene County Tech at Camden Fairview
Farmington at White Hall
Hot Springs at Nettleton
Little Rock Christian at Vilonia
CLASS 4A
Malvern at DeWitt
Cave City at Shiloh Christian
Ashdown at Lonoke
Huntsville at Ozark
Pottsville at Crossett
Star City at Southside Batesville
Clinton at Arkadelphia
Mena at Trumann
Monticello at Stuttgart
Dardanelle at Elkins
Mills at Joe T. Robinson
Fountain Lake at Pocahontas
Jonesboro Westside at Prairie Grove
Gentry at Lamar
BYES Rivercrest, Warren
CLASS 3A
Atkins at Cedarville
Walnut Ridge at McGehee
Perryville at Melbourne
Lake Village at Prescott
Bismarck at Hackett
Lincoln at Newport
Riverview at Paris
Centerpoint at Osceola
West Fork at Harding Academy
Jessieville at Rison
Salem at Booneville
Danville at Manila
Harrisburg at Camden Harmony Grove
Dollarway at Glen Rose
BYES Hoxie, Charleston
CLASS 2A
Marked Tree at Murfreesboro
Earle at Hector
Bearden at Clarendon
England at Lafayette County
Foreman at Quitman
Mountainburg at East Poinsett County
Carlisle at Poyen
Mineral Springs at Bigelow
Hazen at Hampton
Yellville-Summit at McCrory
Cross County at Mount Ida
Gurdon at Junction City
Parkers Chapel at Des Arc
BYES Magnet Cove, Fordyce, Dierks
EIGHT MAN
Small school
Marvell at Rector
Augusta at Mountain Pine
Cedar Ridge at Strong
Woodlawn at Brinkley
