High school playoff schedule

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

FIRST ROUND

Thursday's game

CLASS 6A

Searcy at Little Rock Parkview

Friday's games

CLASS 7A

Springdale Har-Ber at Cabot

Little Rock Catholic at Rogers

Fort Smith Northside at Bentonville West

Fort Smith Southside at North Little Rock

BYES Fayetteville, Conway, Bryant, Bentonville

CLASS 6A

Mountain Home at Sylvan Hills

Russellville at Marion

West Memphis at Lake Hamilton

BYES Jonesboro, Greenwood, Benton, El Dorado

CLASS 5A

Maumelle at Greenbrier

Hot Springs Lakeside at Wynne

Harrison at Pulaski Academy

Valley View at Magnolia

Greene County Tech at Camden Fairview

Farmington at White Hall

Hot Springs at Nettleton

Little Rock Christian at Vilonia

CLASS 4A

Malvern at DeWitt

Cave City at Shiloh Christian

Ashdown at Lonoke

Huntsville at Ozark

Pottsville at Crossett

Star City at Southside Batesville

Clinton at Arkadelphia

Mena at Trumann

Monticello at Stuttgart

Dardanelle at Elkins

Mills at Joe T. Robinson

Fountain Lake at Pocahontas

Jonesboro Westside at Prairie Grove

Gentry at Lamar

BYES Rivercrest, Warren

CLASS 3A

Atkins at Cedarville

Walnut Ridge at McGehee

Perryville at Melbourne

Lake Village at Prescott

Bismarck at Hackett

Lincoln at Newport

Riverview at Paris

Centerpoint at Osceola

West Fork at Harding Academy

Jessieville at Rison

Salem at Booneville

Danville at Manila

Harrisburg at Camden Harmony Grove

Dollarway at Glen Rose

BYES Hoxie, Charleston

CLASS 2A

Marked Tree at Murfreesboro

Earle at Hector

Bearden at Clarendon

England at Lafayette County

Foreman at Quitman

Mountainburg at East Poinsett County

Carlisle at Poyen

Mineral Springs at Bigelow

Hazen at Hampton

Yellville-Summit at McCrory

Cross County at Mount Ida

Gurdon at Junction City

Parkers Chapel at Des Arc

BYES Magnet Cove, Fordyce, Dierks

EIGHT MAN

Small school

Marvell at Rector

Augusta at Mountain Pine

Cedar Ridge at Strong

Woodlawn at Brinkley

