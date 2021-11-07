Sections
High school rankings

by Erick Taylor | November 7, 2021 at 12:00 a.m.

OVERALL TOP 10

RK. TEAM;CONFERENCE;RECORD

1.Bryant;7A-Central;9-1

COMMENT The reigning Class 7A champs showed their mettle in rallying vs. No. 2 Conway.

2.Conway;7A-Central;8-2

COMMENT The final five minutes didn't go the Wampus Cats' way in 7A-Central title game.

3.North Little Rock;7A-Central;8-2

COMMENT Two pick-six TDs catapulted the Charging Wildcats to another win over Cabot.

4.Pulaski Academy;5A-Central;9-1

COMMENT The Bruins are without a doubt the team to beat in Class 5A. ... sound familiar?

5.Fayetteville;7A-West;8-2

COMMENT Espino gives the 7A-West champions an additional weapon after 125-yard effort.

6.Bentonville;7A-West;8-2

COMMENT The Tigers' versatility will make it hard on opponents during the postseason.

7.Benton;6A-West;9-1

COMMENT Smith is allowing everyone to eat for Benton, which has won nine in a row.

8.Little Rock Parkview;6A-West;7-3

COMMENT This Patriot group is as good as any team in Class 6A, just ask opposing coaches.

9.Greenwood;6A-West;7-3

COMMENT It's November, which usually means a state-title push is on the way for the 'Dogs.

10.Greenbrier;5A-West;10-0

COMMENT Wilcox and the Panthers left no doubt in anticipated showdown with Vilonia.

CLASS 7A

RK. TEAM;CONF.;REC.

  1. Bryant;7A-Central;9-1

  2. Conway;7A-Central;8-2

  3. North Little Rock;7A-Central;8-2

  4. Fayetteville;7A-West;8-2

  5. Bentonville;7A-West;8-2

  6. Rogers;7A-West;7-2

CLASS 6A

RK. TEAM;CONF.;REC.

  1. Benton;6A-West;9-1

  2. Little Rock Parkview;6A-West;7-3

  3. Greenwood;6A-West;7-3

  4. El Dorado;6A-East;8-2

  5. Lake Hamilton;6A-West;8-2

  6. Jonesboro;6A-East;7-3

CLASS 5A

RK. TEAM;CONF.;REC.

  1. Pulaski Academy;5A-Central;9-1

  2. Greenbrier;5A-West;10-0

  3. White Hall;5A-Central;8-2

  4. Vilonia;5A-West;9-1

  5. Camden Fairview;5A-South;9-1

  6. Nettleton;5A-East;10-0

CLASS 4A

RK. TEAM;CONF.;REC.

  1. Shiloh Christian;4A-1;9-1

  2. Joe T. Robinson;4A-7;9-1

  3. Warren;4A-8;9-1

  4. Stuttgart;4A-2;9-1

  5. Ozark;4A-4;7-2

  6. Prairie Grove;4A-1;8-2

CLASS 3A

RK. TEAM;CONF.;REC.

  1. Prescott;3A-5;10-0

  2. McGehee;3A-6;10-0

  3. Booneville;3A-4;10-1

  4. Harding Academy;3A-2;8-2

  5. Charleston;3A-1;10-0

  6. Hoxie;3A-3;10-0

CLASS 2A

RK. TEAM;CONF.;REC.

  1. McCrory;2A-3;8-1

  2. Bigelow;2A-4;10-0

  3. Clarendon;2A-6;6-2

  4. Fordyce;2A-8;7-3

  5. Des Arc;2A-6;8-2

  6. Hazen;2A-6;6-2

Print Headline: High school rankings

