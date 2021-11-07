High school rankings

OVERALL TOP 10

RK. TEAM;CONFERENCE;RECORD

1.Bryant;7A-Central;9-1

COMMENT The reigning Class 7A champs showed their mettle in rallying vs. No. 2 Conway.

2.Conway;7A-Central;8-2

COMMENT The final five minutes didn't go the Wampus Cats' way in 7A-Central title game.

3.North Little Rock;7A-Central;8-2

COMMENT Two pick-six TDs catapulted the Charging Wildcats to another win over Cabot.

4.Pulaski Academy;5A-Central;9-1

COMMENT The Bruins are without a doubt the team to beat in Class 5A. ... sound familiar?

5.Fayetteville;7A-West;8-2

COMMENT Espino gives the 7A-West champions an additional weapon after 125-yard effort.

6.Bentonville;7A-West;8-2

COMMENT The Tigers' versatility will make it hard on opponents during the postseason.

7.Benton;6A-West;9-1

COMMENT Smith is allowing everyone to eat for Benton, which has won nine in a row.

8.Little Rock Parkview;6A-West;7-3

COMMENT This Patriot group is as good as any team in Class 6A, just ask opposing coaches.

9.Greenwood;6A-West;7-3

COMMENT It's November, which usually means a state-title push is on the way for the 'Dogs.

10.Greenbrier;5A-West;10-0

COMMENT Wilcox and the Panthers left no doubt in anticipated showdown with Vilonia.

CLASS 7A

RK. TEAM;CONF.;REC.

Bryant;7A-Central;9-1 Conway;7A-Central;8-2 North Little Rock;7A-Central;8-2 Fayetteville;7A-West;8-2 Bentonville;7A-West;8-2 Rogers;7A-West;7-2

CLASS 6A

RK. TEAM;CONF.;REC.

Benton;6A-West;9-1 Little Rock Parkview;6A-West;7-3 Greenwood;6A-West;7-3 El Dorado;6A-East;8-2 Lake Hamilton;6A-West;8-2 Jonesboro;6A-East;7-3

CLASS 5A

RK. TEAM;CONF.;REC.

Pulaski Academy;5A-Central;9-1 Greenbrier;5A-West;10-0 White Hall;5A-Central;8-2 Vilonia;5A-West;9-1 Camden Fairview;5A-South;9-1 Nettleton;5A-East;10-0

CLASS 4A

RK. TEAM;CONF.;REC.

Shiloh Christian;4A-1;9-1 Joe T. Robinson;4A-7;9-1 Warren;4A-8;9-1 Stuttgart;4A-2;9-1 Ozark;4A-4;7-2 Prairie Grove;4A-1;8-2

CLASS 3A

RK. TEAM;CONF.;REC.

Prescott;3A-5;10-0 McGehee;3A-6;10-0 Booneville;3A-4;10-1 Harding Academy;3A-2;8-2 Charleston;3A-1;10-0 Hoxie;3A-3;10-0

CLASS 2A

RK. TEAM;CONF.;REC.