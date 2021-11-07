High school rankings

OVERALL TOP 10
RK. TEAM;CONFERENCE;RECORD
1.Bryant;7A-Central;9-1
COMMENT The reigning Class 7A champs showed their mettle in rallying vs. No. 2 Conway.
2.Conway;7A-Central;8-2
COMMENT The final five minutes didn't go the Wampus Cats' way in 7A-Central title game.
3.North Little Rock;7A-Central;8-2
COMMENT Two pick-six TDs catapulted the Charging Wildcats to another win over Cabot.
4.Pulaski Academy;5A-Central;9-1
COMMENT The Bruins are without a doubt the team to beat in Class 5A. ... sound familiar?
5.Fayetteville;7A-West;8-2
COMMENT Espino gives the 7A-West champions an additional weapon after 125-yard effort.
6.Bentonville;7A-West;8-2
COMMENT The Tigers' versatility will make it hard on opponents during the postseason.
7.Benton;6A-West;9-1
COMMENT Smith is allowing everyone to eat for Benton, which has won nine in a row.
8.Little Rock Parkview;6A-West;7-3
COMMENT This Patriot group is as good as any team in Class 6A, just ask opposing coaches.
9.Greenwood;6A-West;7-3
COMMENT It's November, which usually means a state-title push is on the way for the 'Dogs.
10.Greenbrier;5A-West;10-0
COMMENT Wilcox and the Panthers left no doubt in anticipated showdown with Vilonia.
CLASS 7A
RK. TEAM;CONF.;REC.
Bryant;7A-Central;9-1
Conway;7A-Central;8-2
North Little Rock;7A-Central;8-2
Fayetteville;7A-West;8-2
Bentonville;7A-West;8-2
Rogers;7A-West;7-2
CLASS 6A
RK. TEAM;CONF.;REC.
Benton;6A-West;9-1
Little Rock Parkview;6A-West;7-3
Greenwood;6A-West;7-3
El Dorado;6A-East;8-2
Lake Hamilton;6A-West;8-2
Jonesboro;6A-East;7-3
CLASS 5A
RK. TEAM;CONF.;REC.
Pulaski Academy;5A-Central;9-1
Greenbrier;5A-West;10-0
White Hall;5A-Central;8-2
Vilonia;5A-West;9-1
Camden Fairview;5A-South;9-1
Nettleton;5A-East;10-0
CLASS 4A
RK. TEAM;CONF.;REC.
Shiloh Christian;4A-1;9-1
Joe T. Robinson;4A-7;9-1
Warren;4A-8;9-1
Stuttgart;4A-2;9-1
Ozark;4A-4;7-2
Prairie Grove;4A-1;8-2
CLASS 3A
RK. TEAM;CONF.;REC.
Prescott;3A-5;10-0
McGehee;3A-6;10-0
Booneville;3A-4;10-1
Harding Academy;3A-2;8-2
Charleston;3A-1;10-0
Hoxie;3A-3;10-0
CLASS 2A
RK. TEAM;CONF.;REC.
McCrory;2A-3;8-1
Bigelow;2A-4;10-0
Clarendon;2A-6;6-2
Fordyce;2A-8;7-3
Des Arc;2A-6;8-2
Hazen;2A-6;6-2