THE RECRUITING GUY: Illinois lineman stays grounded

One of the nation's top 2023 offensive linemen is set to visit the University of Arkansas for the Missouri game on Nov. 26.

Charles Jagusah, 6-6, 297 pounds, of Rock Island (Ill.) Alleman has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Notre Dame, Illinois, Michigan, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Wisconsin Missouri, Nebraska, Iowa, Iowa State and others.

The Hogs extended an offer to Jagusah on Oct. 24. He and his mother Sheila Doak started planning fall visits in August. The Missouri game being on the Friday after Thanksgiving helped get the Razorbacks on their list.

"Arkansas kind of came in late in the game after I had my fall schedule worked out and that ended up being a day that was available that hadn't already been claimed," Doak said.

Jagusah and his mother are in the early stages of learning more about Arkansas but are aware of Coach Sam Pittman's ability to produce NFL caliber linemen.

"Can't say we know a lot about the university yet," Doak said. "The first thing he said to me before we started looking at colleges was, 'I want to go South and I want to play in the SEC.' As we learn more about Arkansas we're very aware of Sam Pittman's record with offensive linemen."

Doak, who's a Northwestern alumna, is a staff accompanist at nearby St. Ambrose University and Augustana College while also performing at several events. She's spoken with Pittman and offensive line coach Cody Kennedy.

"I've had a wonderful conversation with both of them," she said. "I appreciated how much respect Pittman had for Cody Kennedy and likewise for Cody and his loyalty for Pittman. Sounds like they make a good team."

CBS Sports Network national recruiting analysts Tom Lemming met with Jagusah and other top prospects prior to a Wisconsin home game in Madison in September.

"Big good-looking kid who I rate a 4-star plus prospect," Lemming said. "He's very physical and can dominate. He showed that by dominating the past two years in the Quad cities. No doubt one of the top five players in Illinois."

Alleman Coach Fritz Dieudonne took over the Pioneer program in mid-June and soon afterwards met with Jagusah and his mother.

"He comes from a family that really values education," Dieudonne said. "Really values being a good person and being centered in their Catholic faith and being centered in the teachings."

Jagusah and his mother assured Dieudonne the recruiting process wouldn't interfere with his obligations to the team.

"The fact this young man with all of the attention he's received is a still a guy that will be a scout team player for me, he's still a guy that puts away bags after practice," Dieudonne said. "He's still a guy helping teammates."

To illustrate Jagusah's commitment, Dieudonne makes sure to point out a story to all coaches recruiting his prized pupil.

"The story I've told every college coach I've talked to since July is when Iowa State wanted them to come up during the summer, they left Rock Island and Iowa State is about three hours away and they left Rock Island bright and early in the morning to make it to the visit so he could come back in time for my 3 o'clock summer camp practice because they did not want him to miss a summer camp practice," Dieudonne said. "It was just clear from the time I met them, mom and him said they're going to do everything they can to make sure all the attention would not take away from the team's focus and what we were trying to do."

Jagusah, who started his junior year with a 3.96 grade-point average, is the total package for one lucky college.

"Whatever college program lands this young man, it's going to get a quality young man from a quality family and a guy that just goes all out," Dieudonne said.

