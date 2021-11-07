Local Sports Roundup

PREP BASKETBALL

Boys

Bergman 76, Kingston 50

Walker Patton had 28 points to lead a trio of Bergman players in double figures as the Panthers pulled away from Kingston for a nonconference win at Kingston.

Bergman owned a slim 24-21 halftime lead before the Panthers pulled away in the second half. Bergman extended its lead to a 45-33 margin after three quarters, then outscored Kingston 31-17 over the final 8 minutes.

Bryson Bauer added 14 points, while Kaden Ponder contributed a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Eureka Springs 51, Lead Hill 49

Eureka Springs had to hold off Lead Hill's fourth-quarter comeback attempt to claim a nonconference win Friday at Lead Hill.

The Highlanders led 27-23 at halftime and 40-32 after three quarters before the Tigers make things close over the last 8 minutes.

Matthew Lester led Eureka Springs with 20 points. Cody Paul had 17 points to lead three Lead Hill players in double figures, followed by Will Mancinelli with 11 and Jayce Williams with 10.