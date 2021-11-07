Music-festival fans' surge stirs panic, kills 8 people

HOUSTON -- A music festival turned deadly when a crush of concertgoers surged toward a Houston stage late Friday where rapper Travis Scott was performing, killing at least eight people and injuring scores more. Officials vowed Saturday to get to the bottom of what happened.

An estimated 50,000 people gathered at the sold-out Astroworld Festival. As the headliner took the stage, fans began moving in so tightly that some struggled to breathe, sparking chaos.

"That caused some panic, and it started causing some injuries," Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pena said. "People began to fall out, become unconscious, and it created additional panic."

It was a "tragic night," he said.

The dead ranged in age from 14 to 27, and 13 people were still hospitalized Saturday, Mayor Sylvester Turner said. He called the event "a tragedy on many different levels" and said it was too early to draw conclusions about what went wrong.

"It may well be that this tragedy is the result of unpredictable events, of circumstances coming together that couldn't possibly have been avoided," said County Judge Lina Hidalgo, Harris County's top elected official. "But until we determine that, I will ask the tough questions."

"I'm absolutely devastated by what took place last night," he wrote in a statement Saturday. "My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival."

The incident marks one of several tragedies to strike at a concert, where packed crowds, loud noise and sudden confusion have fueled mass casualty events, including a 2018 stampede at a nightclub in Italy that left six dead.

The Astroworld Festival kicked off Friday as thousands of Scott's young fans began to gather at NRG Park to see the musician, whose concerts have a reputation for being rambunctious.

Tickets, priced at $349.99 and up, had sold out in less than an hour. Some attendees flew in from out of state.

But the excitement for many fans soured early in the day. Security guards shut down a merchandise stand as an unruly crowd tried to push its way inside. Swarms of people jumped over security barriers and pushed their way into the event.

Neema Djavadzadeh, a 22-year-old Houston native, flew in from New York to attend the concert with his sister as a graduation gift. But when he saw videos of people crashing through the festival gates, he said he briefly reconsidered.

Djavadzadeh and his party ultimately arrived around 3 p.m. to find what he described as lax and disorganized security. Guards at the entrance were not matching IDs to coronavirus vaccination cards to enforce the festival's covid-19 protocol, and police and medical tents were sparse, he said.

Experts who have studied deaths caused by crowd surges say they are often a result of too many people packed into a small space. The crowd is often running either away from a perceived threat or toward something they want, such as a performer, before hitting a barrier.

The deaths called to mind a 1979 concert by the Who where 11 people died as thousands of fans tried to get into Cincinnati's Riverfront Coliseum. Other past crowd catastrophes include the deaths of 97 people in a teeming Hillsborough Stadium in 1989 in Sheffield, England, and numerous disasters connected with the annual hajj in Saudi Arabia.

"A lot of people were comparing it to Woodstock '99, with how nobody really cared that a lot of terrible stuff was going on," Djavadzadeh said.

By 7 p.m., the area where Scott was scheduled to perform was getting full. An hour later, it was packed.

A timer counted down to the musician's arrival at 9 p.m. and the crowd grew animated as Scott prepared to take the stage. At some point, fans started to push their way forward.

"As the countdown gets towards like, five minutes, there's really becoming nowhere to move," said Alana Stevenson, 20. "By the time the first song starts playing ... immediately the pushes begin, which is a given, especially for a Travis Scott concert."

Stevenson said her friend was getting crushed, and she saw a young girl "legitimately passed out," being passed through the crowd. Panicked, people began to scream and try unsuccessfully to push others out of the way. Most of the crowd, standing further away, remained oblivious to the chaos.

"We were literally partying in a graveyard," Stevenson said. "There was dead bodies, and people kept going."

Some fans intentionally got in the way of first responders as they tried to extricate people, jumping on their vehicles and recording themselves dancing, another witness said.

In a short video shared with The Washington Post, people in the crowd yell for help as Scott calls out, "How we feeling right now?"

Houston Police Executive Assistant Chief Larry Satterwhite, who was near the front of the crowd, told reporters Friday that "it happened all at once."

"Suddenly, we had several people down on the ground, experiencing some type of cardiac arrest or some type of medical episode," he said.

MEDICAL ISSUES

Madeline Eskins, 23, said a security guard asked for her help when he learned that she was an intensive care unit nurse.

She said she saw three people receiving CPR as a paramedic placed defibrillator paddles on another woman's chest. Some people's eyes rolled back in their heads. Others had no detectable pulses.

Eskins said there were insufficient medical supplies such as tools that should be stocked to address cardiac arrest and provide basic life support, and that people wearing shirts identifying themselves as medics did not know all the ways to check for a pulse. But the root of the problem, she said, was overcrowding and underprepared first responders.

"This was hell," Eskins said. "I'm surprised it was only eight people dead."

On Saturday, Pena said medical staffers had the necessary equipment but he could not guarantee that each individual medic had every tool.

Joey Guerra, a music critic for the Houston Chronicle who was covering the festival, said Scott paused the show a few times. The Associated Press reported that the musician could be seen in a social media video stopping his performance to ask for help for a person in the audience: "Security, somebody help real quick."

"I think he noticed people that were in distress or needed help, and he would stop the show and tell security 'Hey, come help this person, get them out of here,'" Guerra said.

Scott was scheduled to perform for 75 minutes, and he did despite the stops, Guerra said.

It is not known if he was supposed to perform an encore, but Guerra said he felt like the show came to an "abrupt" end. Near the end, Scott asked fellow rapper Drake onstage, and Guerra said that "amped up the energy like crazy."

Turner said about 530 Houston police officers and 755 private security officers hired by Live Nation Entertainment, which organized the concert, were at the event.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner acknowledged that some young people had been "rushing" past security staffers to get in earlier Friday, but he said the incident had been brought "under control" and did not appear related to the later deaths.

ROOM LEFT IN PARK

Pena said the city's fire code would have allowed NRG Park to host more than 200,000 people at the festival -- four times more than officials estimated were there.

Finner urged people not to speculate on potential causes of the tragedy but acknowledged rumors that someone had injected fans with drugs.

He said a security officer at the event was reaching over to restrain someone when he felt a gash in his neck and went unconscious. First responders revived him with naloxone, a medicine used to treat suspected opioid overdoses, and noticed a small puncture in the officer's neck.

Several other people were also given naloxone at the festival, officials said.

Asked why authorities had not ended the festival sooner, Finner said trying to do so would have been unsafe.

"You cannot just close when you have 50,000 individuals," he said. "You have to worry about riots when you have a group that young."

Pena said more than 300 people were treated at a field hospital set up near NRG Park throughout the first day of the festival, including during the aftermath of the crowd surge.

A reunification center had been set up at a hotel for people trying to find those who attended the event. Officials said two emergency hot lines had been established and were quickly overwhelmed with calls.

Abbie Kamin, chairman of the City Council's public safety committee, said there had been issues with the festival in the past "but nothing to this scale."

"There are a lot of questions, and I'm confident we'll get the answers, but this is personal," she said. "Astroworld, that venue, that site, has been a source of amusement for Houston families for years. Travis Scott means so much to Houston."

