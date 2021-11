NFL Week 9 capsules

Vikings at Ravens

Noon

LINE Ravens by 6

SERIES Tied at 3-3; Vikings def. Ravens 24-16 on Oct. 22, 2017

LAST WEEK Vikings lost to Cowboys 20-16; Ravens had a bye

ON OFFENSE

VIKINGS;VS.;RAVENS

(10) 124.0;RUSHING;149.4 (3)

(8) 270.7;PASSING;268.1 (9)

(7) 394.7;TOTAL;417.6 (3)

(18) 23.3;SCORING;26.7 (8)

ON DEFENSE

VIKINGS;VS.;RAVENS

(21) 120.9;RUSHING;86.1 (4)

(18) 246.1;PASSING;296.1 (32)

(20) 367.0;TOTAL;382.3 (25)

(12) 22.4;SCORING;23.4 (17)

WHAT TO WATCH Vikings QB Kirk Cousins (1,963 passing, 14 TDs) and WRs Justin Jefferson (563, 3) and Adam Thielen (471, 6) vs. the Ravens' 32nd-ranked Ravens pass defense.

Patriots at Panthers

Noon

LINE Patriots by 3 1/2

SERIES Panthers lead 4-3; Panthers def. Patriots 33-30 on Oct. 1, 2017

LAST WEEK Panthers def. Falcons 19-13; Patriots def. Chargers 27-24

ON OFFENSE

PATRIOTS;VS.PANTHERS

(22) 101.2;RUSHING;114.5 (16)

(13) 253.4;PASSING;214.0 (28)

(15) 354.6;TOTAL;328.5 (25)

(10) 25.8;SCORING;20.6 (22)

ON DEFENSE

PATRIOTS;VS.;PANTHERS

(16) 112.8;DEFENSE;106.8 (13)

(14) 240.1;OFFENSE;188.9 (2)

(13) 352.9;TOTAL;295.6 (2)

(8) 20.5;SCORING;19.9 (5)

WHAT TO WATCH Patriots rookie QB Mack Jones (1,996 passing, 9 TDs, 6 INTs, 15 sacks) vs. Panthers defense that is 2nd overall, 5th in points allowed and has 21 sacks.

Browns at Bengals

Noon (CBS)

LINE Bengals by 2 1/2

SERIES Bengals lead 51-44; Browns def. Bengals 37-34 on Oct. 25, 2020

LAST WEEK Browns lost to Steelers 15-10; Jets def. Bengals 34-31

ON OFFENSE

BROWNS;VS.BENGALS

(1) 161.1;RUSHING;98.6 (23)

(26) 221.4;PASSING;264.5 (11)

(10) 382.5;TOTAL;363.1 (14)

(19) 22.9;SCORING;27.5 (7)

ON DEFENSE

BROWNS;VS.;BENGALS

(3) 84.8;RUSHING;94.4 (7)

(7) 220.1;PASSING;266.9 (23)

(3) 304.9;TOTAL;361.2 (17)

(13) 22.5;SCORING;20.2 (6)

WHAT TO WATCH Browns QB Baker Mayfield (1,669 passing, 6 TDs, 3 INTs) vs. a Bengals defense that allowed 34 points, 32 first downs and 411 passing yards to the previously listless New York Jets offense.

Broncos at Cowboys

Noon (Fox)

LINE Cowboys by 10

SERIES Broncos lead 8-5; Broncos def. Cowboys 42-17 on Sept. 17, 2017

LAST WEEK Cowboys def. Vikings 20-16; Broncos def. Washington 17-10

ON OFFENSE

BRONCOS;VS.;COWBOYS

(20) 103.6 ;RUSHING;152.0 (2)

(17) 234.6;PASSING;302.9 (3)

(21) 338.2;TOTAL;454.9 (1)

(23) 19.6;SCORING;32.1 (3)

ON DEFENSE;

BRONCOS;VS.;COWBOYS

(9) 100.9;RUSHING;88.3 (6)

(10) 224.9;PASSING;278.1 (28)

(6) 325.8;TOTAL;366.4 (19)

(2) 17.1;SCORING;23.1 (16)

WHAT TO WATCH Cowboys' third-ranked scoring offense, bolstered by return of QB Dak Prescott, vs. a Broncos defense that no longer has star LB Von Miller, who was traded last week.

Bills at Jaguars

Noon

LINE Bills by 14 1/2

SERIES Bills lead 9-8; Bills def. Jaguars 24-21 on Nov. 25, 2018

LAST WEEK Bills def. Dolphins 26-11; Jaguars lost to Seahawks 31-7

ON OFFENSE

BILLS;VS.;JAGUARS

(8) 126.6;RUSHING;116.1 (15)

(6) 276.3;PASSING;233.1 (18)

(6) 402.9;TOTAL;349.3 (17)

(1) 32.7;SCORING;17.6 (27)

ON DEFENSE

BILLS;VS.;JAGUARS

(5) 86.6;RUSHING;107.9 (14)

(1) 182.4;PASSING;278.1 (28)

(1) 269.0;TOTAL;386.0 (26)

(1) 15.6;SCORING;29.0 (28)

WHAT TO WATCH Jaguars rookie QB Trevor Lawrence (1,703 passing, 8 TDs, 9 INTs) vs. a Bills defense that is No. 1 vs. the pass, No. 1 in fewest points allowed and No. 2 in turnovers created (18).

Texans at Dolphins

Noon

LINE Dolphins by 5 1/2

SERIES Texans lead 8-1; Texans won 42-23 on Oct. 25, 2018

LAST WEEK Texans lost to Rams 38-22; Dolphins lost to Bills 26-11

ON OFFENSE

TEXANS;VS.;DOLPHINS

(31) 76.1;RUSHING;78.6 (30)

(30) 205.0;PASSING;223.2 (25)

(31) 281.1;TOTAL;301.9 (30)

(32) 14.9;SCORING;17.2 (28)

ON DEFENSE

TEXANS;VS.;DOLPHINS

(31) 148.1;RUSHING;115.8 (19)

(19) 253.2;PASSING;291.1 (31)

(30) 401.4;TOTAL;406.9 (32)

(31) 30.1;SCORING;29.1 (29)

WHAT TO WATCH Texans QB Tyrod Taylor (21-33 passing, 291, 2 TDs in Week 1 win) returns to the lineup for the Texans after suffering a hamstring injury in Week 2 loss to Browns.

Falcons at Saints

Noon

LINE Saints by 6

SERIES Saints lead 53-51; Saints def. Falcons 21-16 on Dec. 6, 2020

LAST WEEK Falcons lost to Panthers 19-13; Saints def. Buccaneers 36-27

ON OFFENSE

FALCONS;VS.;SAINTS

(27) 87.0;RUSHING;125.0 (9)

(14) 247.0;PASSING;180.9 (31)

(23) 334.0;TOTAL;305.9 (29)

(21) 21.1;SCORING;25.1 (13)

ON DEFENSE

FALCONS;VS.;SAINTS

(26) 125.1;RUSHING;79.4 (2)

(12) 233.1;PASSING;264.9 (22)

(16) 358.3;TOTAL;344.3 (10)

(26) 27.9;SCORING;18.3 (4)

WHAT TO WATCH Saints RBs Alvin Kamara (480 rushing, 256 receiving, 6 TDs) vs. Falcons defense that is 26th in rush defense in 1st game with Trevor Siemian starting at QB for Saints.

Raiders at Giants

Noon

LINE Raiders by 3

SERIES Raiders lead 8-5; Raiders def. Giants 24-17 on Dec. 3, 2017

LAST WEEK Raiders had a bye; Giants lost to Chiefs 27-24

ON OFFENSE

RAIDERS;VS.;GIANTS

(29) 85.4;RUSHING;89.2 (26)

(2) 307.9;PASSING;256.5 (12)

(9) 393.3;TOTAL;345.8 (20)

(11) 25.7;POINTS;19.5 (24)

ON DEFENSE

RAIDERS;VS.;GIANTS

(29) 131.3;RUSHING;123.2 (23)

(9) 222.7;PASSING;245.4 (17)

(14) 354.0;TOTAL;368.6 (23)

(18) 23.7;SCORING;25.0 (23)

WHAT TO WATCH How Raiders cope without WR Henry Ruggs, who was arrested for DUI in accident that killed 23-year-old woman. Raiders already 2-0 since former Coach Jon Gruden was fired.

Chargers at Eagles

3:05 p.m.

LINE Chargers by 11 1/2

SERIES Chargers lead 7-5; Eagles def. Chargers 26-24 on Oct. 1, 2017

LAST WEEK Chargers lost to Patriots 27-24; Eagles def. Lions 44-6

ON OFFENSE

CHARGERS;VS.EAGLES

(18) 104.4;RUSHING;131.6 (6)

(7) 271.9;PASSING;216.4 (27)

(12) 376.3;TOTAL;348.0 (19)

(15) 24.6;SCORING;25.4 (12)

ON DEFENSE

CHARGERS;VS.;EAGLES

(32) 159.6;RUSHING;123.5 (24)

(5) 203.0;PASSING;220.6 (8)

(18) 362.6;TOTAL;344.1 (9)

(24) 25.3;SCORING;23.9 (19)

WHAT TO WATCH How Eagles 27th-ranked pass offense attacks Chargers pass defense that will be without starting corners Asante Samuel Jr. and Michael Davis.

Packers at Chiefs

3:25 p.m.

LINE Chiefs by 7

SERIES Chiefs lead 7-5-1; Packers def. Chiefs 31-24 on Oct. 27, 2019

LAST WEEK Packers def. Cardinals 17-10; Chiefs def. Giants 20-17

ON OFFENSE

PACKERS;VS.;CHIEFS

(17) 108.1;RUSHING;116.8 (14)

(22) 229.4;PASSING;296.1 (5)

(22) 337.5;TOTAL;412.9 (4)

(16) 24.0;SCORING;26.0 (9)

ON DEFENSE

PACKERS;VS.;CHIEFS

(17) 115.0 ;DEFENSE;121.8 (22)

(6) 216.8;PASSING;269.8 (25)

(7) 331.8 ;TOTAL;391.5 (29)

(9) 20.9;SCORING;27.5 (25)

WHAT TO WATCH Second-year Packers QB Jordan Love filling in for 2020 League MVP Aaron Rodgers, who is on covid-19 inactive list. The Packers do get back WR Davante Adams.

Cardinals at 49ers

3:25 p.m.

LINE 49ers by 3

SERIES 49ers lead 32-28; Cardinals def. 49ers 17-10 on Oct. 10

LAST WEEK 49ers def. Bears 33-22; Cardinals lost to Packers 24-21

ON OFFENSE

CARDINALS;VS.;49ERS

(7) 128.8;RUSHING;123.7 (11)

(10) 264.9;PASSING;246.0 (15)

(8) 393.6;TOTAL;369.7 (13)

(4) 30.8;SCORING;24.0 (16)

ON DEFENSE

CARDINALS;VS.49ERS

(20) 120.1;RUSHING;127.1 (27)

(4) 198.9;PASSING;196.9 (3)

(4) 319.0;TOTAL;324.0 (5)

(3) 17.2;SCORING;24.4 (22)

WHAT TO WATCH Whether the Cardinals will have QB Kyler Murray (2,276 passing, 17 TDs) and WR DeAndre Hopkins (35-486, 7) can play. Neither have practiced this week.

Titans at Rams

7:20 p.m. (NBC)

LINE Rams by 7 1/2

SERIES Rams lead 8-5; Rams def. Titans 27-23 on Dec. 24, 2017

LAST WEEK Rams def. Texans 38-22; Titans def. Colts 34-31 (OT)

TITANS;VS.;RAMS

(4) 147.6;RUSHING;104.1 (19)

(21) 229.5;PASSING;301.8 (4)

(11) 377.1;TOTAL;405.9 (5)

(6) 28.4;SCORING;30.6 (5)

ON DEFENSE

TITANS;VS.;RAMS

(8) 100.8;RUSHING;103.4 (11)

(24) 267.4;PASSING;264.1 (21)

(22) 368.1;TOTAL;367.5 (21)

(20) 24.4;SCORING;21.0 (10)

WHAT TO WATCH How the Titans deal with the loss of Derrick Henry, the league's leading rusher. Veteran Adrian Peterson is expected to get some run, along with 3rd-down back Jeremy McNichol.

Bears at Steelers

7:05 p.m. (ESPN)

LINE Steelers by 6 1/2

SERIES Bears lead 19-7-1; Bears def. Steelers 23-17 in OT on Sept. 24, 2017

LAST WEEK Bears lost to 49ers 33-22, Steelers def. Browns 15-10

ON OFFENSE

BEARS;VS.;STEELERS

(5) 136.6;RUSHING;86.0 (28)

(32) 127.4;PASSING;244.4 (16)

(32) 264.0;TOTAL;330.4 (24)

(31) 15.4;SCORING;18.9 (26)

ON DEFENSE

BEARS;VS.;STEELERS

(25) 125.0;RUSHING;106.0 (12)

(11) 232.5;PASSING;239.7 (13)

(15) 357.5;TOTAL;345.7 (11)

(20) 24.4;SCORING;20.3 (7)

WHAT TO WATCH Bears rookie QB Justin Fields (175 passing, 103 rushing) showed vast improvement in last week's loss to the 49ers. Can it continue on the road vs. the Steelers?