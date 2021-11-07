ARKANSAS WOMEN’S PLAYER CAPSULES

ERYNN BARNUM

CLASS R-Junior

HEIGHT 6-2

POSITION Forward

HOMETOWN Little Rock

HIGH SCHOOL Little Rock Central High School

LAST SEASON Averaged 7.7 points and 4.6 rebounds in a little more than 16 minutes per game off the bench

THE SKINNY: Barnum has been productive off the bench each of her first two seasons, but could see her role continue to increase this season. ... Led the Razorbacks in blocked shots in each of the last two seasons despite not starting. ... Scored career-high 17 points in win over Louisiana-Monroe last season. ... Notched her second career double-double against Arkansas-Pine Bluff a year ago.

MAKAYLA DANIELS

CLASS Junior

HEIGHT 5-9

POSITION Guard

HOMETOWN Frederick, Md.

HIGH SCHOOL Frederick High School

LAST SEASON: Averaged 11.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists and a team-best 1.5 steals.

THE SKINNY: Daniels begins her third season having started 60 consecutive games as a Razorbacks. ... Will be counted on even more this season as a floor leader with just one senior on the roster. ... Helped key a fourth-quarter comeback at Auburn with nine straight points as Arkansas rallied to win. ... Scored in double figures in 19 games last season, including a season-high of 21 against Maryland after averaging just 9.3 points per game as a freshman.

MARQUESHA DAVIS

CLASS Junior

HEIGHT 6-0

POSITION Guard

HOMETOWN McGehee

HIGH SCHOOL Springdale High School

LAST SEASON: Averaged 4.6 points, 2.1 rebounds and nearly 1 steal and 12 minutes per game.

THE SKINNY: Davis broke through to play valuable minutes off the bench a year ago and that role could increase even more this season. ... Registered a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds to go with a career-high five steals against Oral Roberts last season. ... Scored a career-high 15 points twice last season, but also came up bit in the Razorbacks' historic wins over Baylor and Connecticut.

ELAUNA EATON

CLASS R-Freshman

HEIGHT 6-0

POSITION Guard

HOMETOWN: Helena-West Helena

HIGH SCHOOL Nettleton High School

LAST SEASON: Redshirted last season because of a knee injury.

THE SKINNY: Named the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Player of the Year following her senior season after helping lead Nettleton High School to a state co-championship and averaging 23.9 points and 7.9 rebounds per game. ... Rated as the No. 9 guard and No. 38 overall senior in the country by ESPNW. ... Chose Arkansas over Ole Miss, LSU, Southern California and North Carolina State.

AVERY HUGHES

CLASS Junior

HEIGHT 5-7

POSITION Guard

HOMETOWN Bentonville

HIGH SCHOOL Bentonville High School

LAST SEASON: Averaged 1.7 points and appeared in seven games.

HE SKINNY: Put on scholarship this year after walking on and should provide depth off the bench at the guard spot. ... Finished her high school career as Bentonville's second-leading scorer and set single-game records for points (34) and free throws made (20).

RYLEE LANGERMAN

CLASS Sophomore

HEIGHT 5-9

POSITION Guard

HOMETOWN Del City, Okla.

HIGH SCHOOL Christian Heritage High School

LAST SEASON: Averaged 1.2 points and 1.1 rebounds in 13 games.

THE SKINNY: Langerman is expected to see increased minutes off the bench this season. ... Named the Daily Oklahoman's Little All City Player of the Year after leading Christian Heritage to the state championship game as a senior. ... Averaged 21.5 points per game in her senior season in high school, a jump of eight points per game from the previous season. ...

DESTINEE OBERG

CLASS Junior

HEIGHT 6-3

POSITION Forward

HOMETOWN Burnsville, Minn.

HIGH SCHOOL Academy of Holy Angels

LAST SEASON Averaged 0.8 points and 1.3 rebounds in 12 games.

THE SKINNY Will provide depth inside for the Razorbacks. ... Rated as the No. 38 overall recruit in the country for the 1019 class by Prospect Nation.

SAMARA SPENCER

CLASS Freshman

HEIGHT 5-9

POSITION Guard

HOMETOWN Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

HIGH SCHOOL St. Thomas Aquinas High School

LAST SEASON Led her high school to a state title as a senior and rated as the No. 72 overall recruit by Blue Star at the time of her signing.

THE SKINNY Spencer should provide depth at the point guard spot behind Makayla Daniels. ... Helped lead her high school teams to a pair of state titles and a berth in the finals as a sophomore.

SASHA GOFORTH

CLASS: Sophomore

HEIGHT: 6-1

POSITION: Guard

HOMETOWN: Fayetteville

HIGH SCHOOL Fayetteville High School

LAST SEASON: Averaged 11.6 and 3.6 rebounds in starting every game for Oregon State

THE SKINNY: Goforth, a McDonald's All American at Fayetteville High School, decided to transfer back to her hometown after a stellar freshman season at Oregon State. ... Garnered All-Pac 12 Freshman Team honors. ... Rated as the No. 21 overall player in the 2020 class by ESPN. ... Earned Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year honors as a junior in high school.

ASHLYN SAGE

CLASS Freshman

HEIGHT 6-2

POSITION Guard

HOMETOWN Weatherford, Okla.

HIGH SCHOOL Weatherford High School

LAST SEASON: Led the state of Oklahoma in three-point percentage and free-throw percentage.

THE SKINNY: Rated as the No. 84 overall recruit in Premier Basketball's 2021 rankings. ... Should provide depth for the Razorbacks off the bench.

JERSEY WOLFENBARGER

CLASS: Freshman

HEIGHT: 6-6

POSITION: Guard/Forward

HOMETOWN: Fort Smith

HIGH SCHOOL Fort Smith Northside High School

LAST SEASON: Led the Lady Bears to a state title and averaged 19 points, 8.8 rebounds, 3.4 assits and 1.7 blocked shots during her senior season.

THE SKINNY Wolfenbarger was a consensus five-star recruit and earned McDonald's All American honors. ... Named the No. 7 overall recruit, and No. 1 wing player in the ESPN HoopGurlz 2021 recruiting rankings at the time of her signing. ... She's one of the more versatile players in the country despite her size, which makes her a matchup nightmare. ... Was part of Team USA's U-19 team, which earned a gold medal for winning the World Cup over the summer. ... Twice earned the Arkanss Gatorade Player of the Year honor.

MARYAM DAUDA

CLASS Freshman

HEIGHT 6-4

POSITION Forward

HOMETOWN Bentonville

HIGH SCHOOL: Bentonville High School

LAST SEASON Averaged 17 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.6 blocked shots while shooting 61.5 percent from the floor before suffering a season-ending knee injury late in her senior season. ... Left Bentonville High School as the all-time leading scorer, rebounder and shot-blocker.

THE SKINNY Dauda initially signed with Baylor but chose to transfer to Arkansas before ever playing for the Bears after coach Kim Mulkey chose to leave to go to LSU. ... Earned McDonald's All American honors and was rated as the No. 13 and top-ranked post player in ESPN Hoop Gurlz 2021 recruiting rankings at the time of her signing. ...

EMRIE ELLIS

CLASS Freshman

HEIGHT 6-3

POSITION Forward

HOMETOWN Ada, Okla.

HIGH SCHOOL Vanoss High School

LAST SEASON: Averaged 13.4 points and 6.8 rebounds and led her high school team to the Class A state finals.

THE SKINNY Ellis should provide quality depth off the bench. ... Named as the No. 48 overall recruit in the ASGR 2021 recruiting rankings. ... Earned all-conference honors four times. ... Led the state of Oklahoma in rebounds and blocked shots in 2018.

AMBER RAMIREZ

CLASS R-Senior

HEIGHT 5-9

POSITION Guard

HOMETOWN San Antonio

HIGH SCHOOL Wagner High School

LAST SEASON Averaged 13.5 points per game, along with 2.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.1 steals per game and hit 77 three-pointers, which ranks eighth in program history.

THE SKINNY Ramirez will be counted on to provide valuable leadership as the lone senior on the roster. ... Ranks among the best three-point shooters in school history as she owns two of the top single-season three-point shooting percentages and has the single-season school record for three-pointers made with 106 two years ago. ... Exploded on senior day, scoring a career-high 35 points and hit 8 of 14 shots from three-point range. ... Transferred to Arkansas after playing two seasons at TCU. ... Has surpassed 1,000 career points. ... Earned McDonald's All American honors in high school.