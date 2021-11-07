Overcoming 'ghost,' Lions end losing run

More than just the prospect of matching its longest losing streak in three years, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff faced another demon in taking on Grambling State University on Saturday.

That demon was more like a "ghost," as Coach Doc Gamble characterized.

When Grambling tried to surge back from a 24-9 deficit at the 13:43 mark of the third quarter, memories of UAPB's collapse from leading 32-13 to losing 39-38 at Simmons Bank Field to Alcorn State University on Sept. 23 may have been evoked.

Nearly a week removed from Halloween, the Golden Lions were not to be haunted, beating Grambling 33-26 for their first win since Sept. 4 and ending their losing streak at seven.

"You already know it's coming down to the fourth quarter," Gamble said. "It's been that way ever since I've been here. Even in '18, we had a lead, they came back, and it was similar. We mentioned that.

"The other thing is, we've got to beat the Ghost. I call it the Ghost. Grambling has a Ghost. Some weird thing always happens. That's what happens when you play those guys."

UAPB improved to 2-7 and 1-6 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

Grambling (3-6, 2-4 in SWAC) hasn't enjoyed a season that's emblematic of a 15-time historically Black college football national championship program, the last title coming in 2016.

The Tigers were trying to end a two-game slide of their own and hadn't won since beating Texas Southern University 34-20 on Oct. 16.

That same TSU team shellacked UAPB 59-17 on Oct. 30, leaving Gamble to comment to his team: "I don't want to see that team again."

"Coming back home in front of our fans, you don't want to be down and come out flat like we did last week because that's the result you get," said UAPB quarterback Skyler Perry, who scored on touchdown runs of 67 and 3 yards and completed 11 of 22 passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns.

"You never want your coach feeling that way, so we had to come out and just make a statement."

The embarrassment of giving up 59 points at Texas Southern served as a "newsflash" to the Lions, Perry said, adding their performance was "out of character."

Perry threw 50% or better for the second straight game and finished with 146 yards on 15 carries.

"What you saw today is who Skyler Perry is," Gamble said. "He is a football player. He's always been a football player. It may not be pretty in the passing game, but he can affect you with his legs, and he does well enough in the throw game. What you saw from him today, that's what he is. He is a football player.

"The thing about it, he played with a lot of confidence, and you could see that."

DIFFERENT FACES

While UAPB saw the long-awaited return of return specialist Tyrin Ralph from an emergency oral surgery following the Alcorn State game, the Lions missed a number of starters on defense.

Freshman Andre Fuller sealed the win with a 95-yard interception return, tackled a yard shy of the goal line with 1:21 remaining.

"He's playing well," Gamble said. "He has been playing well for us. He's got a lot of football left in him, so that's good. I'm excited and happy about our defensive staff. They had to put together a defensive unit with a MASH unit. We've got a ton of dudes out. We borrowed some guys from the offensive unit to add some depth to that unit over there. We played some new guys in the secondary – Lawson Howard played a ton of snaps and K.J. (Keyvien Johnson) in the secondary, and then, of course, Fuller. Rylan Woods stepped up and played. We had to move guys down from linebacker to end. We had to mix-and-match a lot of dudes."

THE GAME BALL GOES TO ...

Fuller, who earned his third interception of the season.

NEXT UP ...

UAPB will face Florida A&M University in its home finale at 2 p.m. next Saturday. ESPN+ will stream the game live.

Grambling State will host Bethune-Cookman University for an 11 a.m. kickoff next Saturday.