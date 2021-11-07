Panel halts mandate on shots for workers

A federal appeals panel in Louisiana on Saturday temporarily blocked the Biden administration's new safety regulations directing businesses with more than 100 workers to require that their employees get vaccinations against the coronavirus by early January.

The ruling was issued by a panel of three judges, all appointed by Republican presidents, in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit. It granted a temporary stay to a group of businesses, religious groups, advocacy organizations and Republican-led states that had filed a joint petition in court, arguing the administration had overstepped its authority.

The requirement is a critical step to increasing vaccination rates and getting the pandemic under more firm control, according to public health experts.

But it has generated intense opposition from small but vocal factions of the country that have organized against pandemic measures, such as masking, business restrictions and now mandatory vaccinations.

The ruling came in response to the lawsuit filed Friday by plaintiffs including Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, a Republican. The suit is part of a wave of cases brought against the order from mostly Republican-aligned groups and politicians.

Landry on Saturday called the ruling a "major win for the liberty of job creators and their employees."

[DOCUMENT: Read the 5th Circuit's stay on the vaccine mandate » arkansasonline.com/117mandate/]

"The Court's action not only halts Biden from moving forward," he said, calling the requirement unlawful, "but [it] also commands the judicious review we sought."

The court said in the brief order, signed by a deputy clerk, that the judges were blocking the regulations "because the petitions give cause to believe there are grave statutory and constitutional issues with the Mandate." It said the rule was suspended "pending further action by this court."

The two-page order did not elaborate on what the constitutional and statutory problems with the rule were, nor did it give any indication of whether the judges agreed with the opponents of the rule. But it directed the Biden administration to respond by 5 p.m. Monday to the request for a permanent injunction from the groups opposed to the rule.

Seema Nanda, the chief legal officer for the U.S. Department of Labor, said in a statement that the government was confident in its legal authority to issue the emergency temporary standard on vaccination and testing.

"The Occupational Safety and Health Act explicitly gives OSHA the authority to act quickly in an emergency where the agency finds that workers are subjected to a grave danger and a new standard is necessary to protect them," Nanda said.

"We are fully prepared to defend this standard in court," she added.

The requirement, released Thursday by the Biden administration after weeks of anticipation, ordered companies of 100 or more employees to institute mandatory vaccinations or weekly testing for their staffs.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

The regulations are not scheduled to go into effect until Jan. 4. The move was the government's biggest effort yet to enlist private businesses in combating the virus.

The new rule was crafted by OSHA and issued as an "emergency temporary standard," invoking emergency powers concerning safety in the workplace.

The mandate is expected to cover 84 million workers, roughly 31 million of whom are unvaccinated. It lays out details of a plan that President Joe Biden first announced in September.

Vaccination requirements from state and local governments and private companies have largely held up in court so far, but the Biden administration's federal mandate is more broad than these measures.

Because of the testing option that the order gives employers, it is not a true vaccination mandate, and it is softer than many of the requirements instituted by private companies. Workers who choose not to be vaccinated at companies that allow testing are required to wear masks under the rule.

Overall, it does not apply to those who work remotely or outside or who otherwise don't report to places of employment where other people work or shop.

Mandates do appear to have led to an increase in vaccinations.

Tyson Foods announced recently that at least 96% of its employees were vaccinated in advance of its Nov. 1 deadline -- up from under 50% before it announced the mandate in August.

Many hospitals in New York saw vaccination rates increase to more than 95% by the deadline of the state's mandate for health care workers, up from the 70% to 80% range before the rule was announced. In California, major hospitals saw vaccination rates increase to about 90% after a similar mandate.

Information for this article was contribued by James C. McKinley Jr. and Isabella Grullon Paz of The New York Times and by Eli Rosenberg of The Washington Post.

[EMAIL SIGNUP: Form not appearing above? Click here to subscribe to updates on the coronavirus » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus/email/]