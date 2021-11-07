Recruits excited about Hogs' comeback win

Arkansas’ thrilling 31-28 victory over Mississippi State on Saturday impressed many of the 70 or so recruits on hand at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Junior defensive end Romelo Bell, 6-4, 230 pounds, of Pulaski Academy was invited to the game after Arkansas tight ends coach Dowell Loggains visited his school Tuesday.

“The visit was great, the atmosphere was great and the food was good,” Bell said. “I enjoyed talking to Coach Loggains...before the game, and I really liked how the crowd was loud the entire game. And it just was a lovable place that I could see myself playing at.”

Junior running back Drew Pickett, 5-8, 178 pounds, of Deatsville (Ala.) Holtville, visited Fayetteville in June for a camp.

"The visit was great,” Pickett said. “The staff welcomed me and my family and made sure everything was good with us. They just made it feel like home. The game was great also. I like the way they played and how they kept me on the edge of my seat.”

Pickett has offers from Arkansas, South Carolina, Ole Miss, Arkansas State, Kansas, Duke and others.

ESPN 4-star and No. 1 inside linebacker Tackett Curtis also visited Arkansas in June and was glad he made the trip for the game against the Bulldogs.

“The visit to Arkansas was awesome,” he said. “They went above and beyond to make sure I saw what Arkansas football was all about. We got a close view of the Hog Walk before the game. That was neat to see some of their pregame atmosphere. However the biggest highlight of the visit was we got to spend a lot of time with Coach (Sam) Pittman before the game. It’s always great talking with him.

"The atmosphere was electric, especially the second half. The game was awesome, too, in that it came down to the last play; was the perfect game to be at. We also had a chance to catch up with the coaches after the game and their big win.

"It was an awesome visit and we were all very appreciative of Arkansas football and Coach Pittman for going out of their way to make sure we got to see all they have to offer.”

Curtis, 6-2, 215 pounds, 4.56 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Many, La., has accumulated 40 scholarship offers from Arkansas, LSU, Auburn, Clemson, Mississippi State, Stanford, Tennessee, Virginia, Louisville, Virginia Tech, Colorado and others.

Sophomore quarterback DJ Lagway, 6-2, 210 of Willis, Texas, has offers from Arkansas, Baylor, Texas A&M, LSU, Houston, Georgia Tech and others.

“The visit was amazing. It truly felt like home and I can’t wait to get back up there,” he said. “The atmosphere was awesome. (I) loved how the fans stayed in the game the whole time.”