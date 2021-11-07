Sections
SOUTHERN ARKANSAS 31 SOUTHERN NAZARENE 10

November 7, 2021 at 12:00 a.m.

BETHANY, Okla. -- Freshman running back Jariq Scales rushed for 195 yards and 1 touchdown and also caught a touchdown pass Southern Arkansas (4-6, 4-6 GAC), which overcame an early deficit to defeat Southern Nazarene (1-9, 1-9) at SNU Stadium.

Scales' 12-yard run with 9:30 to go in the first half put the Muleriders on top for good, and Austin Wilkerson added a 40-yard field with 14 seconds to play in the half to give SAU a 17-10 lead.

SAU scored twice in the second half -- first on a 30-yard pass from quarterback Hayden Mallory to Scales with 59 seconds to play in the third quarter.

The Muleriders' final score came on Michael Washington's 45-yard interception return for a touchdown 58 seconds to play in the fourth quarter.

Mallory (16-27, 141, 2) gave SAU the early lead on a 16-yard touchdown pass to Micah Small (3-32) with 10:43 to play in the first quarter.

Southern Nazarene took a 10-7 lead Ryan Reid's 23-yard field goal at 13:15 before halftime after Doryan Harris returned a fumble 98 yards to tie the game 7-7 at the 5:32 mark of the first quarter.

