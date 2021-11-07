Tanker-truck blast kills 98 people in Sierra Leone

At least 98 people were killed when a tanker truck crashed and exploded Friday night in the capital of Sierra Leone.

Many of the victims were motorcycle riders and taxi drivers who had been trying to collect fuel leaking from the truck at the time of the blast in the Wellington area of the capital, Freetown, according to an official from the country's disaster management agency.

A witness said the explosion also killed people nearby in buildings and in vehicles.

The death toll may rise, the official, Mohamed Lamrana Bah, said, adding that several people were taken to hospitals in critical condition. He could not specify a number.

The West African country's president, Julius Maada Bio, said on Twitter that he was "deeply disturbed" by what had happened and promised government support for the families affected.

He and the mayor of Freetown, Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr, cut short their trip to Glasgow, Scotland, for the U.N.'s climate summit and were on their way home Saturday afternoon.

Sierra Leone's vice president, Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh, asked those who had taken fuel to return it, in case it exploded in their homes.

The tanker truck is thought to have been attempting a U-turn about 10 p.m. when it collided with a truck carrying sand, Bah said. The tanker truck then began leaking fuel.

"Bike riders, taxi drivers and people around the neighborhood rushed to the scene to collect the leaking fuel, and in the process, the tanker exploded," he said in an interview Saturday morning.

Bah, communications director of Sierra Leone's National Disaster Management Agency, said one house and the tires of the sand truck were still burning Saturday. His agency and others were trying to clear the area, he said.

In one video of the aftermath, a man walked gingerly away from the site of the explosion, with a few rags -- all that was left of his clothes -- hanging from his burned body. He appeared to have been among those who tried to collect fuel.

"Satan called me. Let us pray. There is no other God but Allah. Let us pray," he repeated to himself as he walked.

In another video circulated on WhatsApp, survivors of the explosion lay on the floor, tried to sit up or moved about groaning in a room of Freetown's King Harman Road Satellite Hospital. Staff members tended to them and handed out sachets of drinking water.

The explosion also set fire to a nearby gas station, Bah said.

​A student who lives nearby said he heard the blast and felt its heat in his home, and then rushed to the scene.

He said he had counted more than 100 bodies, and that the fire service had arrived about 30 minutes after the explosion.

There were no soldiers there, and police officers were standing well back from the fire, he said.