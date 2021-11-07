Tigers declawed by Savage Storm

ARKADELPHIA -- The seeds of belief were planted in Southeastern Oklahoma State Coach Tyler Fenwick's mind two years ago during a 13-point loss to Ouachita Baptist.

"When we left the field that day, I said I know we can compete in this conference," Fenwick said. "I don't know how much we can win, but we can compete. We're playing against these guys that are GAC champions.

"So it was building off of that. If we want to compete at the highest level, we've got to match these guys, we've got to match Harding. And we got to find a way to match the Hendersons."

Saturday, Southeastern Oklahoma did more than match Ouachita Baptist in front of a crowd of 2,997 at Cliff Harris Stadium, the Savage Storm (8-2, 8-2 GAC) thoroughly defeated the Tigers 35-21 to draw into a tie with OBU (8-2, 8-2) with one game remaining in the GAC season.

Harding (9-1, 9-1) and Henderson State (9-1, 9-1) remain tied at the top after their victories Saturday, with Harding ranked No. 2 in the NCAA Division II Region 3 rankings that determine the field for the 28-team playoff field.

Henderson, the sixth-ranked team, plays No. 7 OBU Saturday in the 94th Battle of the Ravine.

None of that mattered Saturday when the Savage Storm dominated from the moment it kicked off to start the game.

Southeastern Oklahoma outgained OBU 471-123 over the first three quarters -- 234-115 rushing and 237-8 passing -- held the ball for 29:47 to 15:13 and outscored the Tigers 35-7 in a dominant display on both lines of scrimmage.

The Savage Storm scored on drives of 92 yards, 45 yards, 68 yards and 75 yards on their way to a 28-7 halftime lead.

The Savage Storm gained nearly as many yards in one half (287) than OBU has yielded on average for the season (288.3).

"When you're not moving the football, and your defense is out there the whole time, that's not generally how we play," OBU Coach Todd Knight said. "They did a good job, and we didn't play our best."

Four turnovers by OBU -- plus giving up the ball on downs at its 45 -- only acerbated the domination by the Savage Storm.

The Tigers came into the game having turned the ball over five times in their first eight games.

"When we had so many threes and outs, our defense was on the field all the time," Knight said. "I thought Southeastern did a good job at taking advantage of some of the things we're a little handicapped on right now."

Fenwick said the Savage Storm came into the game knowing the Tigers preferred to run the ball, as evidenced by their rushing average of 299.7 yards per game.

"Our defense is predicated on getting extra people in the box," Fenwick said. "And they [coaches] added another guy.

"We knew that. We knew they didn't want to throw the ball."

Southeastern Oklahoma rushed for 273 yards and quarterback Daulton Hatley completed 20 of 32 passes for 237 yards and 3 touchdowns, 2 going to Braxton Kincade (7-59 receiving) and the other to Katrell Blakely (6-68).

CJ Shavers (9-109 rushing) scored the Savage Storm's other touchdowns as they built a 35-7 lead with 12:41 to play in the third quarter.

The Savage Storm did not score again, but the Tigers didn't get rolling until the fourth quarter when they scored on touchdown runs of 11 and 8 yards by freshman Kendel Givens to cut the lead to 35-21 with 5:29 left.

OBU junior running back TJ Cole (20-128, 1 TD) set the single-season GAC rushing record at 1,440, but he also lost two fumbles, one in each half.

OBU was at the Southeastern Oklahoma 20 with 2:16 to play in hopes of making it a one-score game when Grant Allen's pass over the middle was intercepted by Micah Rogers to seal the Savage Storm victory.

Fenwick said it was only then that the Savage Storm could take a breath and celebrate.

"They know how to win" Fenwick said. "They're a championship program. They get down, and they know how to come back and win."

The loss ended a streak of 19 consecutive GAC victories at home for OBU.

Knight said it won't be hard to look past the defeat.

"This is a mature group," Knight said. "We'll look at our mistakes. And that's all of us. They'll look at their part, and we'll [coaches] look at our part."

Senior linebacker Austin Guymon said it won't be difficult to put Saturday's game in the past with Henderson on deck.

"We're looking forward to responding next week," Guymon said. "That's our main goal right now."