Time to go bowling again: UA postseason eligible after last-second FG miss

FAYETTEVILLE -- Nolan McCord's 40-yard field goal try as time expired spiraled badly wide left, capping a kicking disaster for Mississippi State and sending the Arkansas Razorbacks into bowl eligibility.

The University of Arkansas drove 75 yards for Dominique Johnson's go-ahead 4-yard touchdown run with 21 seconds left to cap a frenetic fourth quarter and propel the Razorbacks to a 31-28 win before a crowd of 68,818 on Saturday.

"We didn't just win the Super Bowl, but it feels like it and we're bowl eligible," Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said.

Arkansas (6-3, 2-3 SEC) climbed out of last place in the rugged SEC West over LSU and secured the certainty of its first bowl appearance since 2016.

"I honestly want to say the emotions are mixed right now, because I don't think these young guys realize how big of a deal it is," said sixth-year senior linebacker Grant Morgan. "Going to a bowl is a big deal, especially with three games left. Like, we can just keep climbing our way up bowl games."

Arkansas won its second in a row over the Bulldogs and improved its lead in the series to 18-13-1. The Razorbacks scored the winning touchdown at the latest point in a game since Greg Childs' 40-yard catch-and-run touchdown with 15 seconds left in a 31-24 win at Georgia in 2010.

Mississippi State missed all three of its field goal tries, two by Brandon Ruiz, but none bigger than the last after Will Rogers completed 3 of 3 passes for 53 yards. Rogers' final throw was a 23-yard strike to Austin Williams down the deep middle to get the Bulldogs (5-4, 3-3) into range with 2 seconds on the clock as Mike Leach used his final timeout.

"Ah, I knew they were going to miss it," Pittman said, laughing. "Oh shoot, I hate it for the kid and all that, but I told them after the end of the game when there's no time on the clock, all anybody cares about is who won."

McCord's kick had no chance, spinning left and short to send the Razorbacks sprinting onto the field with their first one-score victory since a 21-14 upset at No. 16 Mississippi State last year.

"We've been on the back side of that too many times, so for it to go our way today I was extremely excited," Arkansas linebacker Bumper Pool said.

"It just sucks," Rogers said. "There's no other way to say it. You're right there and we're a play away from winning the game, but we've got to make the play."

Leach announced an open tryout for kickers to open his postgame remarks.

"Anybody that wants to kick or walk on and kick for Mississippi State, we will hold a tryout any time you can get over there to our building, provided you're cleared by the NCAA," Leach said.

Arkansas led most of the game but found itself behind after Rogers' 15-yard strike to tailback Jo'quavious Marks with 2:22 remaining to put the Bulldogs ahead 28-23.

That was plenty of time for a composed two-minute drill engineered by quarterback KJ Jefferson, who completed 19 of 23 passes for 191 yards and a touchdown.

"Just stay calm, cool and collected knowing I'm the quarterback and everybody is going to feed off my energy," Jefferson said of the final drive. "My body language plays a part in it as well. I just told the guys it's go time.

"I was very confident going into the 2-minute situation because we practice every scenario."

Offensive coordinator Kendal Briles dialed up a series of short passes and Jefferson had a critical scramble to navigate the 75 yards. Tyson Morris made an 18-yard catch to reach the Mississippi State 34 and Trey Knox caught three passes for 14 yards on the sequence.

The biggest play of the drive came on a fourth and 1, when Jefferson rolled right from the 25 and threw incomplete in the right flats. However, Mississippi State cornerback Martin Emerson was flagged for dragging Treylon Burks to the grass and Arkansas had a fresh set of downs at the 15.

"On the holding call it was just like, I knew I had him," Burks said. "He was beat. But his way to get me was to grab me, so I just went with the grab and fell to the ground and it worked."

After Morris' 6-yard catch on the left sideline, Jefferson dropped back to pass, was hit by multiple defenders but bulled ahead for 5 yards to the 4 as the clock continued to roll.

"I just set up in the pocket and I saw a lane and I also saw [wideout] De'Vion Warren, but I didn't want to force it," Jefferson said. "So it was just 'make a play.' Time was running down and it was just make a play and I just put the team on my back and got the first down."

Jefferson took two or three big shots on the scramble play, which set up the go-ahead touchdown.

"KJ is just a baller," Burks said. "He went out there and he sacrificed his body for us, the coaches and Razorback fans. He played his heart out for us during that two-minute drive."

Said Johnson, "He was pretty much hyping the team up, like, 'We're going to go down here and score.'"

Johnson, who posted his first 100-yard game with 107 yards and 2 scores, ran untouched at right guard on the next snap for the go-ahead score.

"Those five guys up front blocked their tails off," Johnson said. "Nobody touched me. The hole was as big as I don't know what."

Rogers' passing numbers were strong as usual at 36 of 48 for 417 yards and 4 touchdowns.

On the final drive, he completed passes on the sideline for 17 and 13 yards to Christian Ford and Makai Polk to conserve time before launching down the middle to Williams, who came down at the Arkansas 22.

Mississippi State out-gained the Razorbacks 486-393 in total yards and did a solid job of controlling the clock with is short passing game after Arkansas held the momentum in a largely lackluster first half.

The Razorbacks piled up 202 rushing yards against the country's No. 5 rush defense and they did it creatively by adding Burks into the mix.

The second half turned into a shootout after Arkansas controlled the tempo early by building a 13-0 lead on Cam Little field goals of 46 and 48 yards and Johnson's 1-yard touchdown run that capped a 52-yard drive.

The Bulldogs didn't notch their initial first down until their third possession, then Morgan picked off a Rogers pass in Arkansas territory and Ruiz missed a 22-yard field goal. After Little's second field goal made it 13-0 with 3:21 left in the half, the Bulldogs drove 74 yards to get on the board on Rogers' 3-yard strike to Jaden Walley with 7 seconds left in the half.

Mississippi State took the second half kickoff and assembled its best drive of the night, taking 6:45 to score on Rara Thomas' 6-yard touchdown to take a 14-13 lead.

Arkansas built back up to a nine point lead at 23-14 on Little's career-long 51-yard field goal and Jefferson's 14-yard slant pass touchdown to Burks with 14:10 left in the game.

The Bulldogs rallied, scoring quickly on Rogers' 37-yard pass to Thomas with 11:41 remaining to get within two.

Arkansas had a chance to push its lead back to five, but Little missed a 42-yard field goal, just to the left, with 7:27 remaining, setting up Mississippi State's lengthy go-ahead score.

More News Arkansas’ latest go-ahead TDs in regulation vs. SEC teams: Seconds: Player, Opponent, Season, Result 6: J.J. Meadors, Alabama, 1995, W 20-19 9: Decori Birmingham, LSU, 2002, W 21-20 15: Greg Childs, Georgia, 2010, W 31-24 21: London Crawford, LSU, 2008, W 31-30 21: Dominique Johnson, Mississippi State, 2021, W 31-28