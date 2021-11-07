White Hall shuts out Beebe; playoffs next

White Hall controlled the football for nearly 30 minutes and racked up 351 total yards to Beebe's 100 in picking up a 24-0 win to close the regular season Friday night at Beebe High School.

White Hall (8-2, 5-1 in 5A-Central Conference) secured the No. 2 spot in the conference and will host Farmington (8-2, 5-2 in 5A-West) at 7 p.m. this coming Friday in the first round of the state playoffs. The winner will play Camden Fairview or Greene County Tech in the quarterfinals.

On Friday, Mathew Martinez and Steven Weston ran for touchdowns in the first quarter. Zaire Green had a 23-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, and Kyler Barnes converted a 38-yard field goal.