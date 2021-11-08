2 hurt in Little Rock gunfire Friday night, police say

Two men sustained gunshot wounds on Friday night, Little Rock police said.

Officers responded to 4415 W. 18th Street for a Shot Spotter activation around 8:05 p.m., according to an incident report from Little Rock police.

Communications advised they received a call from someone stating a victim was lying on the porch of 4405 W. 18th Street, the report states.

Officers located a 33-year-old man on the porch with gunshot wounds to both legs, police said.

According to the report, the 33-year-old told officers a 44-year-old man shot him.

The 33-year-old was transported to UAMS Medical Center for treatment, police said.

While on scene, officers received a call from Baptist Health in North Little Rock about a 44-year-old who had been shot, according to the report.

Both men were detained pending further investigation, police said.