2 hurt in Little Rock gunfire Friday night, police say

by Brianna Kwasnik | November 8, 2021 at 5:43 p.m.
A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Two men sustained gunshot wounds on Friday night, Little Rock police said.

Officers responded to 4415 W. 18th Street for a Shot Spotter activation around 8:05 p.m., according to an incident report from Little Rock police.

Communications advised they received a call from someone stating a victim was lying on the porch of 4405 W. 18th Street, the report states.

Officers located a 33-year-old man on the porch with gunshot wounds to both legs, police said.

According to the report, the 33-year-old told officers a 44-year-old man shot him.

The 33-year-old was transported to UAMS Medical Center for treatment, police said.

While on scene, officers received a call from Baptist Health in North Little Rock about a 44-year-old who had been shot, according to the report.

Both men were detained pending further investigation, police said.

