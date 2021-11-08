OPINION | A WORD: We need a word that means ‘dread of winter driving'

Readers have voted, and our made-up word "persifluge" now means the contents of a mother's handbag.

Congratulations to Cathy Slater for submitting the winning definition.

This week, we have a definition in search of a word. We challenge you to make up that word. We want a word that means "dread of winter driving."

We already have fear of snow (chionophobia) and fear of extreme cold (cryophobia). Vehophobia is fear of driving, and amaxophobia is fear of being in a vehicle. Feel free to cannibalize or disregard these words; but note that dread is not the same as fear.

Email your dreadful driving word to cstorey@adgnewsroom.com.

While I wait to hear from you, I will be chortling over a recent word co-workers invented to describe a not-rare experience at the Arkansas State Fair. "Cook-oof," a noun, is a dread of impending indigestion, as experienced by cook-off judges.

You're welcome!