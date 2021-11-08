1 killed, 1 injured in Blytheville shooting

Blytheville police are investigating a fatal shooting that left a man dead Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the 1900 block of West Rose Street to the West Side Banquet Hall around 2 a.m. for a shots fired call, according to a news release from Blytheville police. The location is also referred to as “Old School” and “Cafe," authorities said.

Upon arrival, officers found Devante Razor, 29, of Blytheville unresponsive, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A 21-year-old man at the scene was treated at the Great River Medical Center emergency room for injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

The circumstances and details of the incident are still under investigation, according to police.