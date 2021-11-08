Democrat Nick Cartwright withdraws from Central Arkansas congressional race, will instead run for state Senate

Democrat Nick Cartwright is departing the race for Arkansas’ 2nd Congressional District seat and will instead seek election to the state Senate, he announced Monday.

Cartwright, a rural organizer from Romance, announced that he would seek the Democratic nomination to challenge Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. French Hill for the congressional seat covering Central Arkansas in July.

He will now run for the newly-drawn state Senate District 18, which covers all of White County and parts of Faulkner and Cleburne counties. The incumbent is state Sen. Jonathan Dismang, R-Searcy, who has served in the chamber since 2011 after one two-year term in the state House.

“After more than three months in the race for Arkansas’ 2nd Congressional District, it is clear that my efforts would be best spent organizing locally in White County for the 2022 cycle,” Cartwright said in a news release Monday.

Cartwright said a narrower focus would boost Democratic efforts in a part of the state where the party has struggled to find candidates at the state level for several cycles.

