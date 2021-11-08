Food bank seeks former Bethel Heights City Hall for offices

SPRINGDALE -- The city and the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank are close to an agreement they say would help both entities and many residents.

The food bank has asked to use the former Bethel Heights City Hall building on South Lincoln Street for office space. In return, the food bank will provide the city with $1,000 of food each month to be served at the city's Senior Center or the center's Meals on Wheels program.

The City Council will consider the measure during its next committee meetings Nov. 15.

Kent Eikenberry, president and chief executive officer of the food bank, said he has about 12 employees he can't accommodate in the pantry's warehouse on June Self Drive. The former Bethel Heights City Hall offers plenty of office space just 2 miles away, he said.

The former city hall became property of Springdale when Bethel Heights was annexed in August 2020.

The Northwest Arkansas Food Bank distributed more than 15.5 million pounds of food and provided more than 13 million meals in 2020, according to its website. The food bank partners with about 160 agencies.

One of those partners is the Springdale Senior Center, an amenity owned by the city.

Lori Proud, director of the center, said the Senior Center feeds about 300 people hot lunches daily. The center buys about $700 of food each month from the food bank, she said. The center's yearly budget for food is $8,000.

The food bank buys food at wholesale prices from its parent organization, Feeding America, but also makes its own purchases and secures donations from area industry. The food bank sells food out of its north Springdale warehouse to participating agencies at 9 cents a pound, no matter the type of food.

Eikenberry told the City Council on Tuesday that Northwest Arkansas has 82,000 people living with food insecurity every day. Before the covid-19 outbreak, it was 67,000 people, he said, quoting numbers from Feed America. The U.S. Department of Agriculture defines food insecurity as "a lack of consistent access to enough food for an active, healthy life."

The food bank won't receive or distribute food out of the former Bethel Heights building, said Wyman Morgan, the city's director of administration and finance. He said the food bank offices should be quiet and fit into the residential community that surrounds the building.

Eikenberry said the food bank needs the space for only about three years. He has asked Springdale for a two-year contract, with a month-by-month option after that.

"We are in the planning stages for future growth," Eikenberry said. "Operating out of our current location, the past two years have pushed our staff to the limit. With the anticipated population growth over the next 10-15-20 years, our facility is inadequate to meet the needs of our neighbors."

Mayor Doug Sprouse expects to sell the property when the food bank is finished with the space. Sprouse said he would have given the food bank the space for free, but this was Eikenberry's offer.

"I was willing to do it at no charge because of their service," Sprouse said. "We are able to help a nonprofit that is doing a lot for the community."

The city has a similar agreement with the Arkansas Department of Corrections at the former National Guard Armory, Morgan said. The Corrections Department uses the space as the Northwest Arkansas Work Release Center for men. The center's leadership will make available nine inmates throughout the year to provide the city with free labor rather than rent.

Morgan estimated each man's work to be worth $60,000 a year.

"Nine people at $60,000 a person, that's a pretty good savings," he said.