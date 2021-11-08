Texas O-lineman has big time on Arkansas visit

The largest prospect at Arkansas’ 31-28 victory over Mississippi State had a big time during his trip to Fayetteville on Saturday.

Junior Connor Stroh, 6-7, 345 pounds, of Frisco (Texas) Wakeland, made his first visit to Arkansas and was able to spend time with Coach Sam Pittman and offensive line coach Cody Kennedy.

“Before the game Coach Kennedy spent some time with me and we had a great talk,” Stroh said. “I also got to talk to Coach Pittman a little and he is a great guy. It was a great environment and a thrilling win to top it off.”

He’s involved the Top Achievers Youth Program in the Dallas- Fort Worth area that was founded by Lawrence Mann, who works in the Plano school district. Former Razorbacks quarterback Greg Thomas, an assistant basketball coach at Plano East, is also involved in the program.

Stroh, who has an offer from Texas and is drawing interest from numerous other programs, liked other aspects of the visit, too.

“The campus is really beautiful and the fans are great,” Stroh said. “The coaches were genuine.”