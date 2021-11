PREP BASKETBALL

Girls

Bergman 75, Kingston 46

Maddi Holt hit eight 3-pointers and finished with 36 points to lead Bergman to a nonconference victory over Kingston.

Bergman (7-0) pulled away in the second quarter, when it outscored Kingston 22-12 and turned a nine-point lead into a 45-26 halftime cushion. The Lady Panthers continued to pull away with a 64-36 cushion after three quarters.

Ruby Trammell was the only other Bergman player in double figures with 10.