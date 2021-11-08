Man found guilty in wife's '20 death in Jonesboro

A Craighead County jury found 60-year-old David Dale Jewell Sr. guilty of first-degree murder late Thursday in his wife's 2020 fatal shooting.

Circuit Judge Cindy Thyer followed the jury's recommendation and sentenced David Dale Jewell Sr. to 32 years in state prison.

Jonesboro police said David Dale Jewell Sr. fatally shot Charlene Jewell, 57, his wife, while they argued in a vehicle at about 6 a.m. on July 23, 2020. The couple were taking his son to work when she asked that she go home, police said.

While they were at Main Street and Johnson Avenue, near downtown Jonesboro, David Dale Jewell Sr. pointed a .25-caliber handgun at Charlene Jewell and then shot her, according to police reports.

David Dale Jewell Sr.'s son had fled the vehicle and called 911. Meanwhile, David Dale Jewell Sr. drove to his home, where police later arrested him, according to the office of Prosecuting Attorney Keith L. Chrestman.

Deputy prosecutors Martin Lilly and Gina M. Nelson handled the prosecution of the case.