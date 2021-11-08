Mask lawsuit possibly ‘moot,’ lawyer says

PEARCY — Four parents of students in the Lake Hamilton School District filed a lawsuit Oct. 28 against the district for mandating that their children wear face coverings at school, but the case may be moot now that the district has removed the mandate, an attorney says.

A motion for a temporary restraining order, filed by parents Joshua Ault, Jessica Ault, Tobey Treat and Patricia Bradbury-Treat, came on the same day the district announced it would be removing the mandate the following Monday, Nov. 1, making masks optional.

An attorney for the Lake Hamilton School District, Cody Kees of the Bequette, Billingsley & Kees P.A. Law Firm in Little Rock, said Thursday morning that he had not spoken with the petitioners’ attorneys as of yet.

“So yeah, I haven’t spoken with him, but I think it’d be our position as a school district that this lawsuit’s essentially moot because there’s no mask rule enforced at this time; it’s just optional,” he said. “We’ve gotten no confirmation that the lawsuit’s been withdrawn, but we certainly would welcome that if they want to dismiss it. But at this point, it’s just sitting there, and we will respond within the time frame required by the rules and if they don’t otherwise dismiss it.”