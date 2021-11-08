NFL Notebook

MILESTONES

Baltimore's Lamar Jackson rushed for 120 yards on 21 carries in a 34-31 overtime win over Minnesota, tying Michael Vick's record for quarterbacks with his 10th career 100-yard rushing game. ... The Cleveland Browns became the first team since the 1967 San Diego Chargers to get an interception return for a touchdown, a receiving TD and a rushing TD of at least 60 yards in a single game. ... Keenan Allen of the Los Angeles Chargers had his ninth game with at least 12 receptions and 100 receiving yards, breaking the record of eight shared by Marvin Harrison and Wes Welker. ... Atlanta's Matt Ryan had his 73rd 300-yard passing game, tying Philip Rivers for the fourth most in history.

STREAKS & STATS

The Houston Texans dropped their eighth straight game, becoming the 12th team in NFL history to start 1-0 and lose their next eight games -- a fate the Miami Dolphins avoided by beating the Texans. ... The Dolphins won while committing five turnovers, the first time Miami had done that since Oct. 18, 1990. The Dolphins had been 0-21 in such games since. They and the Texans combined for nine turnovers, the most in an NFL game since Sept. 25, 2016, between the New York Jets and Kansas City. ... Justin Tucker made his 18th game-winning field goal, a 36-yarder in overtime that gave Baltimore a 34-31 win over Minnesota. Tucker has made 53 consecutive field goals in the fourth quarter or overtime. ... Four teams (Denver, Jacksonville, Kansas City and the New York Giants) entered the day at .500 or worse and beat a team that began the day leading its division, the first time that has happened in Week 9 or later since Dec. 18, 2011.

SIDELINED

Ravens safety DeShon Elliott will likely miss the rest of the season with an injury to his pectoral/bicep area that he suffered in the fourth quarter of Baltimore's overtime win over the Vikings, Coach John Harbaugh said. ... Panthers center Matt Paradis tore the ACL in his left knee on the second play of Carolina's loss to New England, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the injury. ... The Panthers also lost defensive end Brian Burns (ankle), cornerback Rashaan Melvin (hand) and left tackle Cameron Erving (calf) to injuries during the game. ... Three Patriots players suffered head injuries: Running backs Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson and wide receiver Gunner Olszewski. ... Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds left in the first quarter of Arizona's win over San Francisco with an ankle injury. Left guard Justin Pugh (calf) also got hurt early. ... 49ers right tackle Mike McGlinchey left with a knee injury. ... Two Eagles cornerbacks were injured against the Chargers: Darius Slay (right hamstring) and Avonte Maddox (knee). ... Packers cornerback Eric Stokes suffered a knee injury and defensive lineman Kenny Clark had to be helped off with a sore back against the Chiefs. ... Kansas City right tackle Lucas Niang hurt his ribs. ... Jaguars cornerback Chris Claybooks suffered a concussion, as did Bills running back Zack Moss and cornerback Taron Johnson in Buffalo's loss at Jacksonville. The Bills also lost safety Jaquan Johnson (hamstring). ... Browns cornerback Greedy Williams went out with a right shoulder injury early and didn't return in Cleveland's 41-16 rout of Cincinnati. He missed all of 2020 with a nerve issue in the same shoulder.

THE HIGH ROAD

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield said he had no hard feelings toward Odell Beckham Jr., the polarizing wide receiver the Browns decided to release after Beckham's father shared a video on social media of Mayfield not throwing to his open son. "I wish him well," Mayfield said after the Browns beat the Cincinnati Bengals 41-16. "He's a good friend of mine. We still haven't talked, but that doesn't change things. I wish him the best in his career, but I'm worried about the guys in our locker room."

SUPER BOWL REDUX

Five matchups in Week 9 were rematches of Super Bowls, some of them ancient: The Kansas City Chiefs exacted revenge on the Green Bay Packers for Super Bowl 1, winning 13-7 on Sunday. The Jets lost to the Colts 45-30; New York defeated the Baltimore Colts in the landmark Super Bowl 3. Dallas beat Denver in Super Bowl 12, but the Broncos topped the Cowboys 30-16 on Sunday. New England beat Carolina 24-6, a more comfortable margin than Super Bowl 38 (Patriots 32, Panthers 29). The Titans defeated the Rams on Sunday night in a rematch of Super Bowl 34.

NOT ENOUGH LOVE

Packers Coach Matt LaFleur blamed himself for not doing more to help quarterback Jordan Love, who made his first career start in place of Aaron Rodgers. Last year's MVP is sidelined by a positive test for covid-19 and became the talk of the league when he explained his decision not to get vaccinated, after previously having said he was "immunized." Love was pressured constantly by the Kansas City defense in a 13-7 loss to the Chiefs. "I think this falls on me not having a good enough plan to go out there against that pressure, especially with a young quarterback," LaFleur said. It's not clear whether Love will play next week when the Packers host Seattle. The earliest Rodgers could be cleared from the NFL's covid-19 protocol is Saturday.