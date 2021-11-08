Off the Wire

GOLF

Alker finishes strong

Steven Alker capped off an amazing three months by winning for the first time on the PGA Tour Champions, closing with a 4-under 68 for a two-shot victory in the TimberTech Championship at Boca Raton, Fla. Alker turned 50 in late July and had to qualify for a chance to even play. He tied for seventh in his first event to earn a spot in the next tournament. Each week he kept finishing in the top 10 to advance. And now he's going to the Charles Schwab Cup Championship next week. Alker's victory easily moved him into the top 36 of players in the Schwab Cup to advance to the season finale in Phoenix. Alker holed an 18-foot birdie putt on the 15th hole to take the lead, and then finished with a birdie to win by two over Jim Furyk and Miguel Angel Jimenez. Alker won $305,000, pushing his total to $896,207 in just nine tournaments since he qualified for the Boeing Classic outside Seattle in his Champions debut. That's more than the Kiwi made in his entire career on the PGA Tour, which featured only three full seasons as he toiled on the Australasian and European tours and spent a fair bit of his time in America on what now is the Korn Ferry Tour. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) tied for 14th place at 7 under, while Glen Day (Little Rock) tied for 36th at 2 over.

Pieters fires 68 for victory

Thomas Pieters of Belgium closed with a 3-under 68 to win the Portugal Masters for his first European Tour victory since 2019. Pieters, who played in 2016 Ryder Cup at Hazeltine, won for the fifth time on the European Tour, and his first since the Czech Masters two years ago. He finished at 19-under 265 at Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course, two shots ahead of Matthieu Pavon of France and Denmark's Nicola Hojgaard and Lucas Bjerregaard. Pavon, who shared the lead entering the final round, took triple bogey on the par-5 12th by twice hitting into the water. He closed with a 70. Bjerregaard had five birdies on his last nine holes to close with 66, while Hojgaard made his only bogey of the day on the 18th to finish at 64. Pep Angles (University of Central Arkansas) tied for 26th place at 7 under.

MARATHON

Kenyans sweep New York City

Albert Korir of Kenya won the New York City Marathon men's race Sunday, two years after coming in second. Korir overtook Morocco's Mohamed El Aaraby and Italy's Eyob Faniel around the 18th mile and quickly took the drama out of the race's 50th running. He won in an unofficial time of 2 hours, 8 minutes and 22 seconds. In the women's race, Peres Jepchirchir of Kenya pulled away at the entrance to Central Park and became the first woman to win a marathon major in the fall after winning an Olympic gold medal. The second oldest of the world's marathon majors returned Sunday after canceling in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The field was cut by about 40% to around 30,000 runners, with efforts made to maintain distance between competitors near the start and finish lines. It was Korir's first victory in one of the World Marathon Majors and his first time atop any podium since winning the Ottawa Race Weekend Marathon in 2019. The 27-year-old Korir finished second to Geoffrey Kamworor in 2019 by 23 seconds. Korir and fellow Kenyan Kibwott Kandie were side by side as they passed El Aaraby and Faniel, but Kandie -- the world record holder in the half marathon -- fell off in his marathon debut. El Aaraby held on for an improbable second-place finish after coming in 11th at the Tokyo Olympics. Faniel was third. Jepchirchir broke away from countrywoman Viola Cheptoo and Ethiopia's Ababel Yeshaneh in the final mile of the race after the trio ran side by side from the Bronx back down through Manhattan.

TENNIS

Djokovic wins 37th Masters

The day after ensuring he finishes No. 1 for a record seventh year, Novak Djokovic beat No. 2 Daniil Medvedev 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the Paris Masters final on Sunday for a record 37th Masters title. Djokovic moved one clear of fellow 20-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal for Masters trophies, and nine ahead of Roger Federer, the other tennis great with 20 majors. It also gave Djokovic a record-extending sixth Paris Masters title and put him 6-4 up overall against the No. 2-ranked Medvedev, who is pushing hard to dethrone him in world tennis. The veteran Serb had lost to Medvedev in straight sets in the U.S. Open final two months ago and had not played a tournament since.

BOXING

Alvarez stops Plant in 11th

Canelo Alvarez became the first undisputed four-belt super middleweight world champion in boxing history Saturday night, stopping Caleb Plant in the 11th round with two dramatic knockdowns. Alvarez (57-1-2, 39 KOs) added Plant's IBF title to his own WBC, WBA and WBO belts with a steady tactical performance culminating in a brilliant display of his vaunted power to finish the previously unbeaten Plant at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The Mexican superstar generally recognized as the top pound-for-pound fighter in the world became the sixth man to be a four-belt champion, and he joined junior welterweight Josh Taylor as the only current undisputed champs of their weight class. After stopping three of his previous four opponents, Alvarez had to grind through a difficult matchup with the tenacious Plant (21-1), who usually moved backward and worked behind his jab to stay away from Canelo's power. Alvarez remained persistent and racked up a volume of quality punches -- and in the opening seconds of the 11th round, he sent Plant crashing to the canvas with a vicious combination followed by an uppercut while Plant tried to duck away. Plant got up unsteadily, and Alvarez dropped him again with two big right hands, forcing referee Russell Mora to end it.