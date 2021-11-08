Sections
Little Rock police ID man killed in weekend shooting

by Brianna Kwasnik | November 8, 2021 at 10:42 a.m.
Sedalia Robinson Jr. (Pulaski County jail)

Authorities have identified a 60-year-old man fatally shot in Little Rock over the weekend, police said on Monday.

Officers responded to the 3400 block of West 10th Street after a 911 call came in shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday, according to police. Neighbors indicated the shooting happened after an argument between two men led to the victim’s death.

Authorities have identified that man as 60-year-old Bertrand White of Little Rock, according to a Twitter post from the city’s police department. Police later arrested Sedalia Robinson Jr., 64, in connection with White’s murder, authorities said.

Robinson, who faces a charge of first-degree murder, was booked into the Pulaski County jail. He remained there Monday without bond, according to the jail’s online inmate roster.

