STATE SPORTS BRIEFS: Arkansas tops Alabama again | ASU falls to Texas State | Hendrix opens with win over Ozarks

VOLLEYBALL

Arkansas tops Alabama again

The University of Arkansas, which was on a 10-year losing streak at Alabama, won their second in a row over the Crimson Tide, winning 3-1 on Sunday in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Taylor Head had a team-best 18 kills for the Razorbacks (17-6, 8-4 SEC), whose 17 victories are their most since the 2017 season with six matches remaining in the regular season.

Maggie Cartwright had 14 kills and 16 digs, and Courtney Jackson led Arkansas in digs with 19. Jillian Gillen added 15 digs.

ASU falls to Texas State

A third-set comeback fell just short of extending the match Sunday for Arkansas State University, which dropped a 3-0 (25-20, 25-7, 26-24) decision to Texas State at Strahan Arena in San Marcos, Texas.

The Red Wolves (14-13, 5-10 Sun Belt) looked to keep the match alive by saving six match points, but the Bobcats (16-11, 12-2) closed it out with back-to-back points to end the match.

Macey Putt and Elise Wilcox led Arkansas State with 6 kills apiece. Julianna Cramer had 12 assists and Tatum Ticknor notched nine digs. Kendahl Davenport had a team-high four blocks.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Hendrix opens with win over Ozarks

Hendrix College opened the regular season by defeating reigning University of the Ozarks 68-62 on Sunday in Conway.

Carl Fitch posted a double-double with 13 points and a game-high 12 rebounds for Hendrix (1-0). He shot 5 of 5 from the floor and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Seth Stanley and Sean Coman each scored 12 points. Coman had six rebounds and Stanley had five.

Grayson Nix had 23 points and 11 rebounds for Ozarks (0-2). He was 8-of-18 shooting overall and was 5 of 5 from the free-throw line.

Kamren Roelke added 16 points on 6-of-15 shooting from the floor and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line.