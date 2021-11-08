State trooper's patrol vehicle stolen during traffic stop of suspect in stolen pickup

An Arkansas State Police trooper had his patrol vehicle stolen Monday during a traffic stop of a man suspected of driving a stolen vehicle, according to an agency press release.

Jabaurri Martin, 23, of Houston, Texas, was pulled-over by a trooper around 12:30 p.m. along U.S. 67 north of Texarkana while driving a pickup truck that had been stolen in Texas, according to the release.

Martin was handcuffed and placed in the rear of the trooper's Chevrolet Tahoe, but while the trooper was making arrangements to have the stolen truck towed to Texarkana, Martin freed himself and drove the patrol vehicle away, according to the release.

An ensuing manhunt for Martin and the vehicle ended east of Texarkana where police found the patrol car abandoned on Miller County Road 128.

Martin was then arrested around two hours after the initial stop and charged with theft by receiving, third-degree escape, and theft of a state police patrol vehicle.

He was being held in the Miller County Detention Center as of Monday evening.