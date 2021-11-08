State's covid hospitalizations continue to decrease

Hospitalizations for covid-19 remained below 300 on Monday, continuing the downward trend that began last Thursday.

"Our COVID report shows a decrease in cases and hospitalizations," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a social media post Monday afternoon. "This is a good trend, but we need to work to get first doses up. I am in Israel, and everything is wide open because of their high vaccination rate. If you haven’t been vaccinated, please make the decision to do so."

The number of patients hospitalized with covid-19 dipped by one to 289, while the number of virus patients who were on ventilators dropped by eight to 65.

Another 141 new coronavirus cases were added — 125 fewer than the previous day — bringing the cumulative total to 516,386.

There were 124 covid patients in the intensive care unit Monday, two less than the day before.

The number of cases in the state that were considered active fell by 306 to 4,274, meaning that more people have recovered from the disease than have been diagnosed with it.

The state’s death toll from the virus since March 2020, as tracked by the Health Department, rose by 11 to 8,508.

The number of vaccine doses that providers reported having administered, including second doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, rose by 2,092 to 3,208,377.

