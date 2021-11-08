Three dead, one injured in Fort Smith vehicle crashes

FORT SMITH -- The Police Department has released the names of three people who died in two vehicle crashes Sunday morning.

Police responded to a single-vehicle crash about 4:10 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of North 52nd Street, according to a post on the Police Department's Twitter account. A woman who Aric Mitchell, police spokesman, identified Monday as Anahy Ibarra , 20, died while a male juvenile suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Two men also died in another one-vehicle collision overnight near South 28th Street and South 28th Place near Mill Creek, according to a later tweet from the department Sunday. Mitchell identified the driver of the vehicle, which was found submerged, as Tyrone Parks Jr., 28, and Myreon Whitfield, 32, as a passenger.

Mitchell said the investigations for both these incidents are ongoing, although the Police Department doesn't suspect foul play.