VFW Auxiliary sends items to local veterans

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4455's Auxiliary delivered 12 "Shoeboxes for Veterans" to those who served and are residing at Trinity Village Assisted Living/Med Center on Ridgway Road in Pine Bluff on Friday.
The shoeboxes contained men's grooming items.
The veterans gathered for a small ceremony and listened to the poem "God Bless America" by former Pine Bluff High School Principal Elgie Goss. Residents also received copies of the book "These Colors Don't Run | A Celebration of Those Who Have Served," edited by Mary Zaia.
The Auxiliary members also delivered boxes to servicepersons at The Waters at White Hall.
Each veteran received a copy of the book “These Colors Don’t Run | A Celebration of Those Who Have Served.” (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)
Trinity Village residents (from left) Reginald Gaddy, Lloyd Sims, Ernest Brown, Owen Monk and Hershel Douthit each receive a shoe box of men’s personal items from members of the Pine Bluff VFW Post 4455 Auxiliary. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)