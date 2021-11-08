Sections
VFW Auxiliary sends items to local veterans

by I.C. Murrell | November 8, 2021 at 2:26 a.m.
Former Pine Bluff High School Principal Elgie Goss delivers a poem “God Bless America” during a ceremony honoring veterans who reside at Trinity Village on Friday. Listening to Goss’ poem is Harriet Stokes, activity director at Trinity Village. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4455's Auxiliary delivered 12 "Shoeboxes for Veterans" to those who served and are residing at Trinity Village Assisted Living/Med Center on Ridgway Road in Pine Bluff on Friday.

The shoeboxes contained men's grooming items.

The veterans gathered for a small ceremony and listened to the poem "God Bless America" by former Pine Bluff High School Principal Elgie Goss. Residents also received copies of the book "These Colors Don't Run | A Celebration of Those Who Have Served," edited by Mary Zaia.

The Auxiliary members also delivered boxes to servicepersons at The Waters at White Hall.

Each veteran received a copy of the book “These Colors Don’t Run | A Celebration of Those Who Have Served.” (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)
Trinity Village residents (from left) Reginald Gaddy, Lloyd Sims, Ernest Brown, Owen Monk and Hershel Douthit each receive a shoe box of men’s personal items from members of the Pine Bluff VFW Post 4455 Auxiliary. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)
