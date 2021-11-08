VFW Auxiliary sends items to local veterans

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4455's Auxiliary delivered 12 "Shoeboxes for Veterans" to those who served and are residing at Trinity Village Assisted Living/Med Center on Ridgway Road in Pine Bluff on Friday.

The shoeboxes contained men's grooming items.

The veterans gathered for a small ceremony and listened to the poem "God Bless America" by former Pine Bluff High School Principal Elgie Goss. Residents also received copies of the book "These Colors Don't Run | A Celebration of Those Who Have Served," edited by Mary Zaia.

The Auxiliary members also delivered boxes to servicepersons at The Waters at White Hall.

Each veteran received a copy of the book “These Colors Don’t Run | A Celebration of Those Who Have Served.” (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)